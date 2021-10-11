The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Communications@nbwdc.org

Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club to Host its Largest Event of the Year, Featuring Many Leading Democratic Elected Officials and Candidates.

October 4, 2021 – From pandemic recovery to educational challenges, the major elected Democratic leaders in Orange County and candidates running for office in Orange County will be speaking on the most critical and timely topics at the Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club’s largest monthly meeting of the year.

Everyone is invited to the Oasis Senior Center located at 801 Narcissus Ave., Newport Beach, CA 92625 on Wednesday October 13 starting at 6 pm. Register for this event at nbwdc.org. There is no charge to attend, but donations are welcome.

Speakers include Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, State Senator Dave Min, State Representative Cottie Petrie-Norris, Pete Hardin, candidate for OC District Attorney, and many more elected officials and candidates for office.

Networking starts at 5:30 pm. The official Program runs from 6:00-7:30 p.m. RSVPs are required for this event. Masks and proof of vaccination are also required. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. In the event Covid conditions increase, the event will be rescheduled or moved to Zoom. Visit NBWDC.org to RSVP and for additional information, or call the administrative office at (949) 423-6468.

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club was formed in 2007 by a small group of like-minded democratic women. NBWDC advocates for Democratic values in Newport Beach and in the surrounding cities of Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine and other South County cities. Membership is open to everyone, regardless of gender, who supports progressive and Democratic values. [Fact about organizing the club has done recently]

##

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.

Related

BREAKING TEXT ALERTS Subscribe today to receive Voice of OC’s breaking news text messages (free beyond your standard messaging rates).

Since you've made it this far, You are obviously connected to your community and value good journalism. As an independent and local nonprofit, our news is accessible to all, regardless of what they can afford. Our newsroom centers on Orange County’s civic and cultural life, not ad-driven clickbait. Our reporters hold powerful interests accountable to protect your quality of life. But it’s not free to produce. It depends on donors like you. Make a tax-deductible donation