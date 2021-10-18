The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Mechelle Haines

Public Information Officer

OC Community Resources

OCCRComm@occr.ocgov.com

OC One-Stop Center Rebrands as OC Workforce Solutions and Welcomes Community Members, Businesses, and Organizations to Open House Events

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (October 14, 2021) — To celebrate its new rebrand, Orange County (OC) Workforce Solutions, previously known as the OC One-Stop Center (Center), is hosting a series of open house events for businesses, community members, and community-based organizations to showcase its new look and improved way of providing services.

“The OC One-Stop Center has long been a resource for our region’s job seekers, young adults, and businesses,” said Chairman Andrew Do, First District Supervisor of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “The name change and new brand as OC Workforce Solutions reflect a renewed effort to reach and help more people and businesses with individualized services from a dedicated and experienced team who is passionate about seeing our communities thrive.”

In addition to a new name and logo, businesses and job seekers can expect to see a new website in coming months as part of the OC Workforce Solutions rebranding effort. Overseen by the OC Workforce Development Board and operating under the direction of the OC Board of Supervisors, OC Workforce Solutions offers a range of no-cost job placement, training, and career services for adult job seekers and dislocated workers — many of whom face barriers to employment. The OC Workforce Solutions’ Business Solutions team brings local expertise to help employers find the work-ready talent they need to compete, access business resources to support their growth, and address challenges that come with transition and change.

“These events will provide attendees with an ideal opportunity to experience OC Workforce Solutions’ mission to help Orange County’s job seekers and businesses connect with each other and help youth reach their career goals, overcome barriers, and thrive,” explains Vice Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District Supervisor.

Through its innovative Ready S.E.T. OC youth program, OC Workforce Solutions works with underserved and at-risk young adults to help them finish school, find their first jobs, gain work experience, launch businesses, connect with mentors, and be part of a supportive community.

As part of this outreach effort, OC Workforce Solutions is hosting a series of open house events that welcome residents, businesses, and community-based organizations to tour the new rebranded center, meet staff members, and learn more about what to expect from OC Workforce Solutions and its services moving forward.

“Orange County is home to vibrant and diverse communities, with many opportunities as well as challenges,” said Supervisor Katrina Foley, Second District. “OC Workforce Solutions connects our community members and businesses to each other and to opportunities unique to this area.”

“We want the communities served to see the promise behind the new name,” adds Supervisor Don Wagner, Third District. “More than job placement services, OC Workforce Solutions is committed to helping people and businesses transform lives and contribute to the vitality of Orange County.”

“What people may not know is these resources, services, and expertise are available to our residents and businesses at no cost, and we are hoping to increase that awareness through these open house events,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District. “Workforce and economic development go hand in hand. When job seekers and businesses thrive, so does our region.”

OC Workforce Solutions’ open house events run October 25 through October 28, 2021, and include the following:

Community-Based Organizations Open House

Monday, October 25 and Thursday, October 28, 2021; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RSVP: CBOOpenHouse.eventbrite.com

Orange County Residents Open House

Tuesday, October 26, 2021; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RSVP: OCCommunityOpenHouse.eventbrite.com

Business Solutions Networking Event

Wednesday, October 27, 2021; 5-8 p.m.

RSVP: BusinessSolutionsNetworking.eventbrite.com

All events are free. Attendees will be given a guided tour of the OC Workforce Solutions center and invited to participate in orientation sessions for an overview of available services.

To learn more about OC Workforce Solutions and the open house events, please visit https://www.oconestop.com/featured-events or contact (714) 480-6500.

# # #

About OC Workforce Solutions

OC Workforce Solutions is an American Job Center of California that provides comprehensive no-cost employment and training services for job seekers, youth, dislocated workers, people with disabilities, veterans, and other community members facing barriers. The Business Solutions team supports local businesses with hiring and staffing solutions, customized training programs, business resources, layoff aversion, and outplacement assistance. OC Workforce Solutions works in partnership with the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the Orange County Workforce Development Board to help build a more competitive workforce and business community that is ready to fuel our region’s economic vitality.

