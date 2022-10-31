

Mission Viejo residents are set to use their new voting districts for the first time this year in one of the strangest Orange County elections this cycle.

Every one of the city’s five council seats is on the ballot after an Orange County Superior Court judge said council members had illegally extended their terms of office.

However, an appeals court has put a pause on that judge’s ruling and is now reviewing the case for what could be the final decision.

Meanwhile, all of the incumbent city council members called out by the judge are running for reelection in the city’s new district system, with many facing challenges from political newcomers who say they’re ready to move forward in the new council district races.

Councilwoman Trish Kelley was the only incumbent to answer Voice of OC’s questions, but many of the candidates vying for their seats responded to questions on a variety of issues – from the voting lawsuit and district elections to affordable housing and homelessness.

Those candidates include Deborah Cunningham-Skurnik and Linda Shepard in the first district, Stacy Holmes in the second district, Cynthia Vasquez in the third district, Terri Aprati and Kelley in the fourth district and Jon Miller in the fifth district.



Here are their answers.

District 1

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Shepard: “Regain local control of decision-making in zoning, business licensing, and use of open space. Sober living homes are directed by the State. This usurps a city’s right to determine what and where businesses are allowed to operate. The State is also imposing its vision on our use of remaining open space for commercial business and housing. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “An illegally constituted city council has caused mistrust and frustration in the city. Additionally, it has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. They should be removed and replaced.”

What are your thoughts on the city’s transition to district voting?

Shepard: “As a resident, I prefer city-wide voting because in Mission Viejo we are one community. The districts have no geographical meaning to residents. As a candidate, it is less expensive to campaign for one district than for the entire city. Districting reduces the financial barrier to getting fresh faces elected, like me. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “Long overdue! “

What are your thoughts on the City Council’s extension of their own terms and a judge ruling that three Council members unlawfully extended their own terms?

Shepard: “I believe the city should have had two plans going at the same time. The preferred option, Plan A, was cumulative voting. Meanwhile, Plan B , district voting, should have been developed just in case. When Plan A was denied, Plan B was not ready, limiting the city’s options. Council members were put in an unenviable position, as a result. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “Bravo! Judge Walter Schwarm ruling was justified.”

Are you a current council member? If so, in light of a court ruling you unlawfully granted yourself a two-year extension on the City Council, do you feel it’s ethical for you to run for public office again?

Shepard: “I am not a current council member.”

Cunningham-Skurnik: “N/A”

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Shepard: “SB 1439 made two changes at the city level: city councils are subject to The Political Reform Act of 1974 AND the $250 donation limit went from within 3 months to 12 months. Yet, $250 then is comparable to $1500 today. It’s a slippery slope for a super Democrat Majority to change things that were initially a ballot measure (Proposition 9).”

Cunningham-Skurnik: “I support SB 1439.”

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Shepard: “Responsibility is a two-way street. What root cause led to homelessness? It is rarely the economy or the high cost of housing. Provide necessary services in a campus environment, not neighborhoods. “Compassionate” efforts of the past 10 years have made homelessness, addiction, crime, and mental illness worse for the people they aimed to help. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “Collaborate with surround cities and local agencies to find practical solutions for housing. Streamline the application process to move the unhoused into proper housing. Work with the Saddleback College to make sure students are properly housed. Fund MV sheriff’s to hire social workers and clinical therapists. “

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Shepard: “Water from desalination plants would allow for new cities and towns, lowering land costs. “Affordable housing” means the income levels of the potential homeowners. If the new homeowners cannot afford all the costs of the “affordable home,” the taxpayers of that city are required by Sacramento to transfer wealth to pay the difference. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “California needs over 1 million more units to meet the housing shortage. I support SB 6 and SB 2011 which will allow more affordable and regular housing to be built on commercial properties. There is a surplus of low occupancy properties that may be suited for residential use.”

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Shepard: “Rent is based on supply, demand and location. More water means more housing, lower rents. Government should NOT impose rent controls. Rental Assistance safety nets should be for people struggling with illness, accident or temporary job loss. If I worked for HUD, I’d overhaul Section 8 rental, which is a disincentive to improve your income. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “There needs to be a balance between the needs of the affected community and the responsibility of property owners in regard to paying mortgage, property tax and other expenses. “

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Shepard: “Some intersections have more accidents. Level of service studies could shed light on causes. People also run red lights. Mission Viejo has shuttle service and yellow cab rides for seniors. Subsidized school buses could reduce morning traffic. Parents, to skip the school drop off, are sending their kids on e-bikes, creating new safety concerns.”

Cunningham-Skurnik: “The city councils must improve traffic flow and create better accessibility to other means of transportation. • The increase of Metro-Links, light rail, high-speed rail, and buses will allow commuters the ability to get out of their vehicles, relieve stress, and work while they ride.”

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Shepard: “General safety and protection of people and property by police, firefighters and EMTs. I would request level of service studies for problem intersections and data on locations with high numbers of police, fire or EMT dispatch. For e-bikes, I am working with the sheriff to expand St. Kilian Church’s bike rodeo to include e-bike safety on Nov. 5. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “Having in place policies and procedures to ensure preparedness in times of national disasters and daily emergency situations. Need sufficient local sheriff’s patrols to deter local crime and respond in times. Must have sufficient fire, and emergency medical services available. A review of the city’s current emergency preparedness is needed.”

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Shepard: “No. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “Absolutely. I would coordinate with the sheriff’s department to find out what other cities in Orange county are doing. Once a plan is agreed upon and implemented a review of data from the sheriff’s department should yield the answers as to rather or not the plan is affective. “

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Shepard: “I would need to look at the budget in detail. As a resident for 28 years, overall I feel the City has done a good job. As a former operational auditor, I know there are always opportunities for improvement. I will do some digging and ask questions.”

Cunningham-Skurnik: “Instead of purchasing real estate, such as the golf course and Stein Mart building I would spend that money on additional sheriff’s services. “

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Shepard: “The City of Mission Viejo is planning to create a community area and central gathering place across from City Hall and the library (the city’s “core”). This is called the Core Vision. I have talked with residents. Some are pro, some con, and some are on board for part, but not all. I will want residents’ feedback before we plow ahead. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “For the most part, Mission Viejo has done an excellent job with public pools and community centers. I am concerned however, that the city council has discussed cutting library services. “

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Shepard: “There is always an opportunity for more transparency. I will request revisions to the presentation of financials to the public to improve clarity and I will ask more questions when financials are presented. With contracts, I will ask for more information to be shared and ask more questions both in closed and open session. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “The current city council has acquired major real estate purchases, approved fast-food restaurants, expansion projects behind closed doors. The public is not happy. Rarely, do they give enough adequate notice to the public so residents can give balanced input. Transparency, collaboration, and public input are needed. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Shepard: “I am comfortable with numbers and contracts. I am a CPA in Illinois and I have my MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern). I will ask more questions to seek clarity and share information used in decision-making both in closed and open sessions. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “Hold more town halls with residents who are concerned about specific issues. Stop backroom deals and allow community input on “all” issues.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you

have to address climate change and protect residents?

Shepard: “Climate changes. Humans will adapt. Humans had no impact on the earth’s change from one continent (Pangea) to seven. The original city of Alexandria is underwater 1.5 miles off the coast of Alexandria, Egypt. People did not cause that earthquake nor tsunami 1630 years ago. Clean water is what we need to protect. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “It’s real! Look into federal grants that could help pay for solar panels on city owned properties, homes, and businesses. Modernize shopping and community centers and parks by installing EV charging stations, and solar panels. Collaborate with surrounding cities to join a CCE to reduce our carbon footprint.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Shepard: “Companies get carbon credits for planting trees in Asia. 14 years ago, I offered to plant trees locally at a low income housing development to help turn the local carbon dioxide into local oxygen. I was told no by the government. Obviously, it was more about a wealth transfer to another country than protecting air quality here. “

Cunningham-Skurnik: “It’s real! Look into federal grants that could help pay for solar panels on city owned properties, homes, and businesses. Modernize shopping malls centers, community centers and parks with EV charging stations, and solar panels. Collaborate with surrounding cities to join a Community Choice Energy (CCE) to reduce our carbon footprint. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Shepard: “I believe fraud took place. Many states, including California, make voting fraud easy. Voter lists are incorrect and should be cleaned up. Voters should show ID in order to vote. They need an ID to get a job or get on a plane. Are people suppressed from getting jobs or flying? No. A vote is a precious thing. It should be protected.”

Cunningham-Skurnik: “NO!”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Shepard: “I truly hope I am. Once ballots are removed from the envelopes, there is no way to ever prove that the ballot was a legitimate vote. I believe the majority of people should vote in person. Mail in ballots should be requested in advance on an as needed basis.”

Cunningham-Skurnik: “Yes, and yes”

District 2

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Holmes: “Three of Mission Viejo’s City Council members have been found guilty of intruding illegally in public office. The other two members had voted themselves extra years as well but were stopped by action approved by the California Attorney General. The problem should be addressed by removing them all from public office. “

What are your thoughts on the city’s transition to district voting?

Holmes: “It ensures that City Council members will come from all parts of town. The process by which the City Council converted to district voting was a mess. The City Council apparently did not want district voting. They delayed action for years while other cities made the change quickly and smoothly.”

What are your thoughts on the City Council’s extension of their own terms and a judge ruling that three Council members unlawfully extended their own terms?

Holmes: “The City Council’s attack on democracy is an historic low point for Mission Viejo. The city’s image has plummeted. I have heard from friends in New York who have seen the news. City Council lost every case and appeal. They will likely have to pay the plaintiff’s legal costs as well as their own, perhaps as much as $500,000 or more.”

Are you a current council member? If so, in light of a court ruling you unlawfully granted yourself a two-year extension on the City Council, do you feel it’s ethical for you to run for public office again?

Holmes: “I am not a current Council member. When the California Attorney General gives permission to sue a city council, he issues what is called a quo warranto. That’s as far as it goes usually. Public officials so identified by the AG often resign. MV City Council’s defense with its outrageous legal fees makes a horrible situation worse. “

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Holmes: “It does not go far enough. Politicians and donors have long memories. If a City Council member EVER received money or benefit from an individual or organization, that Council member must NEVER take part in action for the benefit of that donor. City Council actions must be above even the appearance of impropriety.”

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Holmes: “A survey found more than 1,000 students at Saddleback College without a permanent home. Orange County has more millionaires than any other county in the US, except for 2. How can we fail to make sure everyone has a home? Mission Viejo is so far behind that there are now many models of successful elimination of homelessness to study. “

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Holmes: “Apparently the current City Council does not want Mission Viejo’s teachers, police officers, firemen/women as well as many other admirable citizens to live in the town they serve. Other cities require a percentage of every housing project be affordable housing. We need a substantial portion of every housing project to provide affordable housing.”

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Holmes: “Housing is a complex issue. Rental assistance and rent stabilization policies are parts of making sure that all levels of household income can find safe housing in Mission Viejo.”

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Holmes: “We have had new projects proposed that claim their projects will only make traffic a little bit worse, so the project really does not have to provide any relief. Future projects must relieve congestion or compensate the city for the project’s adverse impact on traffic. Mission Viejo’s existing public transit is successful and well worth expanding.”

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Holmes: “The CDC now lists weapon injury as the most common cause of death among teenagers in the United States. Over 400 mass shootings have occurred already in 2022. Hardening the perimeters of our schools and other large group areas is essential. Practicing multi-agency emergency response is also essential. “

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Holmes: “Ebikes are dramatically increasing the number, length and speed of bicycle trips in Mission Viejo and our neighboring cities. Bike lanes will help in many areas. We must find the areas where bike lanes will help most that are also feasible areas for the change. If the first projects succeed, then we should build more bike lanes.”

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Holmes: “Mission Viejo must look to the future. Our roads, water lines, sewage and other infrastructure must be ready for new demands and technologies. Women must have all health services to control their own bodies. The safety net must do a better job making sure no one in our city is hungry, homeless, or unable to find necessary mental or medical care.”

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Holmes: “The city has done a good job developing and updating its aquatic center, library, community center, golf course, trails and parks. Needed modernizations and upgrades have been made. As we transition into the post-Covid era, we must make sure the many facilities we do have are used by every economic, age, ethnic and interest group.”

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Holmes: “The City Council is not perceived as transparent. There is a lot that could be shared more effectively and promptly. Potential conflicts of interest among Council members and some professional staff are a particular concern. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Holmes: “I will ask fellow Council members publicly to disclose any and all connections they have with vendors, service providers and employees of the city. What the public can know, they will know.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Holmes: “My book Agenda 2021 Saving America, Saving Planet Earth describes my concern for the country and planet we are leaving our children and grandchildren. The research I rely upon is included. Serious fires, water shortages, air pollution and extreme weather are already more serious and getting worse. We must anticipate the likely emergencies. “

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Holmes: “The city’s fleet of vehicles should be emission free. Charging stations must be more available. Special parking areas and other incentives should be provided for car pools and electric cars. We must find other incentives that encourage citizens to choose clean energy.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Holmes: “No. Joe Biden won, not only in the electoral college but also in the popular vote. The evidence that the big lie was knowingly cooked up has been powerfully proven the Congressional January 6th Committee. Nearly 60 judges, about half of them appointed by Trump, have found no fraud on a scale sufficient to change to outcome in any state. “

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Holmes: “I worry about the election process in many parts of the US right now. But I am grateful to live in California. Here, elections are securely and safely administered. I will accept whatever the board of elections certifies.”

District 3

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Vasquez: Fiscal accountability to ensure we aren’t taking on future debt beyond the capacity of the city tax base to meet future demands. Just as there is a plan for parks & community development, there needs to be a budgetary plan developed with broad input from the community, that is public, and has regular benchmarks to assure it is being followed.

What are your thoughts on the city’s transition to district voting?

Vasquez: The city could have done a better job of informing and communicating with residents about the transition to district voting.

What are your thoughts on the City Council’s extension of their own terms and a judge ruling that three Council members unlawfully extended their own terms?

Vasquez: This news is appalling and should never have happened. It’s one of the reasons why I decided to run for city council. It shows a total disregard for the public’s constitutional right to vote.

Are you a current council member? If so, in light of a court ruling you unlawfully granted yourself a two-year extension on the City Council, do you feel it’s ethical for you to run for public office again?

Vasquez: “No.”

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Vasquez: “It’s a step in the right direction. While the intent of SB 1439 is meant to more fully apply restrictions to deter large donations to influence elected officials, influence can still come from indirect sources.”

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Vasquez: “I believe in providing supportive housing that offers more than just a place to live but also offers services that can help the homeless thrive physically and mentally.”

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Vasquez: “It’s important to develop viable and sensible housing solutions for the current and future generations of our community. I want Mission Viejo to be an affordable place to live regardless of socioeconomics. We need smart development and redevelopment involving extensive community input.”

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Vasquez: “I support rental assistance and rent stabilization in such cases.”

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Vasquez: “Collaborate with the community, city transportation, and law enforcement to identify neighborhood-specific traffic issues to develop viable solutions. I’d also like to expand the city shuttle operation to go beyond just the school year to include major city and holiday events.”

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Vasquez: “Crime & fire prevention, health ordinances, transportation safety, child care, traffic planning, mental health services, & even policies on hate speech. A connected community is a safer community. Improving public safety means gaining insight into what residents feel is needed to make our community safer.”

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Vasquez: “I do support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout the district, but such lanes will need to be mapped out based on feasibility, safety, and utilization. It may have to be strategized in conjunction with future developments in the city.”

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Vasquez: “The city should do more research, ask more questions and gain inclusive community input from all stakeholders before dedicating large amounts of long-term spending or debt.”

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Vasquez: “Yes. If the city continues spending tax dollars on a private facility such as the Marguerite Aquatic Center that gives residents limited/restricted access, it should be re-fashioned for public use.”

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Vasquez: “The handling of public transparency is poor. There are many decisions made or attempted to be made in a 5 person vote that require extensive community-wide input. Decisions such as city real estate purchases, land use, cannabis dispensaries, and extension of terms are recent examples that should be put to a public vote.”

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Vasquez: “There is a need to increase communication between the public and city council members. Open meetings or town hall-style forums may be one way to increase transparency and openness to constituents. Adopt an inclusive decision-making process so that decisions affecting community tax dollars and quality of life are put to a public vote.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Vasquez: “Climate change is real. Climate change has made weather patterns more unpredictable and increased the intensity and frequency of wildfires. This makes it difficult to sustain necessary resources at any given time. The city needs to maintain a reserve fund to account for these scenarios.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Vasquez: “I support converting City gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, installing electric charging stations, installing solar panels on more City-owned and operated properties, and seeking additional programs that will preserve and protect the environment.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Vasquez: “No.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Vasquez: “Yes, and Yes.”

District 4

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Aprati: “We have a rogue city council out of touch with its constituents. We need change now.”

Kelley: “It is important to protect, maintain and enhance quality of life and public safety. Issues with sober living homes and proposed developer projects have threatened quality of life. New housing laws will bring changes which may concern residents. I will continue to advocate for local control, prioritize safety, and enhance roads and facilities. “

What are your thoughts on the city’s transition to district voting?

Aprati: “It is necessary and the city should have switched to district voting years ago. “

Kelley: “I prefer at-large voting where every voter may vote for all 5 council members. But to comply with the CA Voting Rights Act, we pursued cumulative voting as the best remedy. Since it was denied, the Council does embrace districting. I want voters to know each vote is significant, and I plan to represent my district as well as the entire City.”

What are your thoughts on the City Council’s extension of their own terms and a judge ruling that three Council members unlawfully extended their own terms?

Aprati: “The city council has gotten its residents’ attention and we are collectively angry. I believe they should resign. They haven’t even acknowledged guilt or apologized.”

Kelley: “The City’s position is that the City has strictly followed the Court’s Judgements. Thus, the City Council members DID NOT extend their terms. That allegation has come from those challenging the City. The assertion that three Council Members extended their own terms is not true.”

Are you a current council member? If so, in light of a court ruling you unlawfully granted yourself a two-year extension on the City Council, do you feel it’s ethical for you to run for public office again?

Aprati: “No, I am not a current council member.”

Kelley: “This is not an ethical question, it is a technical argument over the application of a stipulated judgment. The trial court ruling is subject to many legal challenges, containing prejudicial error that unfairly taints the candidates. The legal issues are unresolved; however, the Court of Appeals has accepted the challenges made to the decision.”

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Aprati: “I think it is great! I wish the “look-back” period was more than 1 year. I would have preferred at least 30 months. Big development money can wait longer than 1 year for results from its donations.”

Kelley: “I believe SB 1439 will go far to ensure the public has confidence in the independence and “public good” orientation of each council member’s vote. Council members do not make their votes based on contributions. SB 1439 balances a supporter’s right to contribute, with the public’s assurance of honest, project-focused voting on the project. “

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Aprati: “Once we commit that housing is a human right and agree that this is not a political party issue, but a human rights issue, steps can be taken to organize cross-functional social, legal, governmental and charitable organizations to alleviate homelessness. “

Kelley: ” I plan to continue with our current efforts, including outreach, diversion services,

housing placement, forming regional partnerships, procuring affordable housing units, education, and securing essentials for recently housed individuals. “

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Aprati: “I plan to work with the residents of Mission Viejo and its employees at city hall to figure out the best way to create affordable housing. The largest, growing group of homeless people in Orange County, with an increase of 19 percent from 2019 to 2022 are seniors. Why? Because there is no affordable housing. We have to do better.”

Kelley: “The City is working to certify our Housing Element and will comply with all California housing laws. We support affordable housing in compliance with the law. We have already identified and zoned for 12 new housing sites that can accommodate affordable housing and may allow higher density housing in appropriate locations.”

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Aprati: “Eligibility for low-income housing in Orange County starts at earnings of approximately $109,000 for a family of 4. We should work with the State and other agencies to ensure rent stabilization policies. Rent has increased at a rate of 3 times that of salaries in Orange County.”

Kelley: “The City supports stable, affordable rents and advocacy for landlords to be community-minded. We worked with United Way for outreach to local property owners to accept Section 8 vouchers, and we worked with Families Forward and South County Outreach to purchase housing units to assist homeless and at risk families.”

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Aprati: “Increasing access to the Mission Viejo shuttle services to all parts of the city for all residents. Adding bike lanes where we don’t have them. Synching traffic lights and working with city colleagues and traffic experts on lowering traffic congestion. “

Kelley: “We will continue to increase capacity through roadway widening and traffic signal synchronization. We are working to reduce vehicle demand by expanding bike/pedestrian systems and promoting transit options such as the MV Shuttle. Transit needs to be more flexible and demand-responsive.”

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Aprati: “Public safety is foremost planning for the unexpected, whether it is a flood, earthquake, fire, shooting or pandemic. Does the city have a plan in place to protect our residents and provide for them if something unthinkable happens? As a council member, I would want a plan and I would communicate it so all residents could prepare.”

Kelley: “Public safety is measured by the ability of residents to enjoy life without the need to be overly concerned about crime, natural disasters, other dangers. MV fosters strong relationships with residents, community organizations, and local businesses to respond to safety concerns. I will continue to prioritize public safety in our budget.”

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Aprati: “Yes! Mission Viejo has many protected bike lanes throughout the city, but they are not safe. We need to do more, with bike lanes and traffic signs and road markings.”

Kelley: “The City is proactively working with adjacent cities and regional agencies to connect our community via bicycles and to fully participate in a comprehensive regional transportation network. This includes expanding Class 1 and in some cases Class 4 protected bike lanes to implement a comprehensive regional bike system needed in South Orange County.”

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Aprati: “The present city council fancies itself as a land developer. I would give incentives to developers and building owners to improve our city. The city has taken money away from social programs to buy SteinMart. They didn’t ask the residents of MV first. We need to increase revenues and improve safety, streets, slopes and schools.”

Kelley: “I will continue to support prioritizing public safety, maintaining balanced budgets and a strong reserve fund, paying down our pension liabilities (92.5% funded), supporting our great programs (ie Library, Animal Services, Recreation Centers, Murray Center) and budgeting for capital improvement projects to enhance our parks, roads and facilities.”

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Aprati: “No, I don’t believe we need more buildings or pools. We have a beautiful library and city hall. I wish the community centers and rec centers were open longer during the day. One concern I would want to address is cooling centers during heat waves. We do not have adequate places for people without air conditioning to go, especially overnight. “

Kelley: “Mission Viejo has an extensive inventory of community facilities and priority should be given to renovating existing facilities prior to adding new ones. Future facilities should focus on incorporating the outdoors and unique experiences.”

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Aprati: “I don’t believe the present city council handles transparency well at all. The city received an “F” on campaign transparency from an independent agency called Citizens Take Action. It received a score of 4/100. “

Kelley: “The City’s commitment to transparency includes a vast quantity of records available online through the Document Management System, Council Meeting records, video archive, outreach via City’s newspage, eNewsletters, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor, YouTube, MV Television, direct mailers, the MV Life app, the electronic signboard and more. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Aprati: “First, I would be more approachable. Second, I would be more civil to the speakers at council meetings. The tone that has been set by this council is one of animus. We need to work together. The council represents the residents of Mission Viejo. “

Kelley: “I am transparent and responsive to residents. The City abides by the Brown Act and

all requirements for transparency.”

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Aprati: “We are in climate change. I would work with my colleagues, the city and the experts to figure out how to dramatically reduce our carbon footprint. Also, on how to reduce the amount of water and plastics we use. “

Kelley: “Climate change is a significant consideration and there is a need to shift to clean energy and reduce emissions. City Hall is powered by solar panels, new EV charging stations are scheduled. The City is expanding its bike/pedestrian trail system and improving bike/pedestrian facilities as part of roadway projects to encourage fewer vehicle trips.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Aprati: “Eating less beef! Cattle is a major producer of methane gas, a huge contributor to greenhouse gasses. As the city buys vehicles, they should be electric. The city should give incentives to homeowners to install solar, drive less and reward households which limit the use of carbon fuels. “

Kelley: “The City closely follows state law, including AB 32, CA Global Warming Solutions Act, and complies with California Air Resources Board regulations for implementation. The City also follows the adopted CA Green Building Code, and the Mission Viejo sustainability action plan. The City has a solar and energy efficiency permit fee waiver program. “

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Aprati: “No.”

Kelley: “I believe this is a divisive question and issue, and that there are opinions on all sides of this issue.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Aprati: “Yes.”

Kelley: “Yes, I believe I am participating in a fair election process. I encourage all voters to vote, and I will accept the results of the election.”

District 5

What in your opinion is the biggest issue in your city right now? How would you address it?

Miller: “Entrenched leadership is the biggest issue. They gave themselves 2 year term extensions, approved a major bond issue without a vote, and if reelected will likely do it again. We need leadership that listens to and represents our citizens. This leadership must focus forward to position our city for 21st century challenges. “

What are your thoughts on the city’s transition to district voting?

Miller: “District voting has enabled people like me to challenge deep rooted incumbents, giving our residents a say in their government. It provides better representation for historically underrepresented sections of the city (the old Council lived very close to each other). “

What are your thoughts on the City Council’s extension of their own terms and a judge ruling that three Council members unlawfully extended their own terms?

Miller: “The Council was wrong to unilaterally extend their terms. They were wrong to waste our city’s money to then fight a legitimate suit. When they lost they should not have resigned and wasted even more of our money on legal fees (we have to pay both side’s lawyers because the city lost).”

Are you a current council member? If so, in light of a court ruling you unlawfully granted yourself a two-year extension on the City Council, do you feel it’s ethical for you to run for public office again?

Miller: “I am not a current Council member, if I had been I would have respected our citizens and run for reelection when my 2 year term was up. I do not feel it is ethical for them to run again. and the best way to make this point is for all of us to vote them out.”

What is your position on SB 1439, which passed in the Legislature and would restrict local elected officials from taking official action to benefit campaign donors within certain timeframes of accepting money?

Miller: “SB 1439 is a good start, but it does not go far enough. I spent a lot of time in Federal acquisition and years later there are companies I still can’t represent in doing business with the government. We need very tough ethics rules to ensure our representatives put us first.”

What are your plans to address homelessness in your city?

Miller: “Homeless is a complex challenge balancing environmental, infrastructure, and resident concerns. We need to look at repurposing underutilized commercial space and encouraging mixed use zoning projects that are consistent with the “California Promise”. I would also ensure support services are available for those with needs beyond shelter alone.”

What are your plans to address the housing crisis? Do you support more affordable housing? If so, what are your plans to increase it?

Miller: “Per my previous answer I support more affordable housing. In particular I support providing opportunities for first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and others that work in our community to live in it. To do so keeps Mission Viejo vibrant and is better for emergencies and the environment. My plans include repurposing developed spaces.”

What is your position on rental assistance and rent stabilization policies in your city to assist those who cannot afford or are at risk of losing housing?

Miller: “Any comprehensive affordable housing plan must include rent assistance and stabilization. Accordingly I am for both. I also believe we must shape these policies to ensure landlords make a fair profit and developers are incentivized to create and provide rental properties. I firmly believe we can and will hit and sustain this balance”

What are your plans for reducing traffic congestion in your city? And what, if any, changes to public transit would you seek?

Miller: “My plan is multi-faceted. We need to get cars off the road by creating ways to live closer to work (affordable housing), making car pooling easier for people to arrange, and attractive free / low cost public transit alternatives. We also need to ensure traffic lights are synchronized and explore reversible traffic lanes as one of many ideas. “

How do you define public safety? What’s your perspective on how the city can best enhance safety for the public? And what specifically would you do to enhance public safety?

Miller: “My definition of public safety is broad. Our crime rate is very low thanks to our Sheriff’s Deputies. We also have great support from OC Fire. We can always do better. I’m concerned about gun violence, I would support rules to keep guns locked up, training/certification/screening. Anything to reduce gun violence.”

Do you support a systematic implementation of protected bike lanes throughout your district? If so, how would you go about doing that and measuring progress?

Miller: “Last month we lost a bike rider on Los Alisos. I am a bike rider and strongly support protected bike lanes. To get there I would make bike lanes more visible now (perhaps like 2nd St in Long Beach). I’d do a study with rider, driver and expert input. I’d use my program management skills on a plan with milestones/metrics to finish on time/cost.”

What are the main things, if any, you would change about how your city spends its dollars?

Miller: “I’d change 3 things. 1. Get public input with a vote on expensive initatives. 2. Make all costs public with easily understodd financial statements 3. Provide a clear, easily accessible cost/benefit trade off so people know they’re getting their money’s worth.”

Do you believe your city should create additional public pools, libraries and community centers? Why or why not?

Miller: “We likely need more of these facilities in underserved portions of our city. But we may be able to resolve some issues by improving access to existing pools, and/exploring satellite libraries and community centers in our schools. We need to explore ideas like these as ways to improve quality of life for all our residents.”

What do you think of how the agency you’re running for handles public transparency? Do you have any specific critiques or areas that you feel need improvement?

Miller: “Mission Viejo is notorious for lack of transparency as evidenced by its score of 4 out of 100 on the 2022 “Integrity in Local Government” report card. The City’s financials are not detailed. We don’t know how much we’ve spent on legal fees on the lawsuits over council members extending their terms. The real Steinmart costs are also cloudy. “

What, if anything, will you do to make your agency and its elected leaders more transparent and open to constituents?

Miller: “I’d make the council serve all of us. I’d implement the suggestions in the “Integrity in Local Government” report card, I would add strict conflict of interest rules. I’d change the format of council meetings to make them less adversarial. I’d hold town halls, surveys and special votes to ensure we have resident input to guide major decisions. “

What is your perspective on climate change? And what, if any, action plans do you have to address climate change and protect residents?

Miller: “Climate change is real, it is here, and we need decisive action now. Here in Mission Viejo we need to look hard at reducing water use through recycling grey water, drought and fire resistent foliage, and replacing lawns with less water intense plants. We also need shades for playgrounds and high heat plans to go with our other emergency plans.”

What local actions, if any, do you support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Miller: “We need to keep our city green to reduce carbon, and we need our city to buy zero emission vehicles (they can also lower maintenance costs). We need more charging stations in malls, parks, and common areas. We also need an attractive and robust mass transit network.”

Do you believe the last presidential election was stolen?

Miller: “Absolutely not, Joe Biden won decisively, Donald Trump lost. The 2020 election was remarkable for the high turnout, accuracy, and almost non-existant voter fraud in the middle of a pandemic.”

Do you believe you are participating in a free and fair election process? Subject to the established rules for recounts, will you accept the results of their election, win or lose, as certified?

Miller: “I believe I am participating in a free and fair election process and, win or lose, will accept the certified results as the true and accurate will of the people.”

Noah Biesiada is a Voice of OC reporter and corps member with Report for America, a Groundtruth initiative. Contact him at nbiesiada@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @NBiesiada.

