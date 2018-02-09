Voice of OC Publisher Comments on Los Angeles Times Ownership Change

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., was asked to comment on the new ownership of the Los Angeles Times. He was one of several prominent people in Southern California identified by Southern California Public Radio. "It’s a very important thing for the owner to be a person of color. The news industry is one of the least diverse industries anywhere, and that impacts coverage. And a person of color at the top understands that.

Voice of OC adds reporter to cover south Orange County

Voice of OC has added another reporter to its news team. Spencer Custodio will cover south Orange County and Fullerton for the non-profit news agency. Previously, he worked as one of Voice of OC’s first interns starting in 2010, covering Fullerton and general assignment stories. "Our readers have been telling us that South County needs more accountability coverage and Spencer is there to help," says Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. "He’s a great talent, home grown with a great ear for listening and a great eye for detail. I’m looking forward to seeing what he digs up."