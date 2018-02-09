Voice of OC has added another reporter to its news team. Spencer Custodio will cover south Orange County and Fullerton for the non-profit news agency. Previously, he worked as one of Voice of OC’s first interns starting in 2010, covering Fullerton and general assignment stories. "Our readers have been telling us that South County needs more accountability coverage and Spencer is there to help," says Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. "He’s a great talent, home grown with a great ear for listening and a great eye for detail. I’m looking forward to seeing what he digs up."