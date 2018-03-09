Anaheim Appoints New City Attorney After Long Vacancy
Anaheim city attorney
|
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
Voice of OC (https://voiceofoc.org/category/cities/anaheim/)
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
The proposal would call for a special election to fill council vacancies, rather than allowing council members to appoint someone to an empty seat.
More than 100 homeless people were moved from the northeast section of the Santa Ana riverbed Tuesday, as part of a mass relocation effort by the County of Orange to clear a longstanding homeless encampment.
U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order against the County of Orange, allowing it to begin evicting as many as 400 homeless people who still live along the Santa Ana Riverbed.
U.S. District Judge David O. Carter will decide at 8 a.m. Tuesday whether the county can immediately begin evicting all homeless people from the Santa Ana riverbed or, as the county requested over the weekend, let the evictions go forward in stages to address a bottleneck in booking motel rooms for the homeless people.
County officials and lawyers for homeless people said they planned to work over the three-day holiday weekend to help ensure any homeless people who want motel rooms before the Tuesday deadline can quickly move into them.
The agreement, brokered by U.S. Dist. Judge David O. Carter, requires the county to provide motel rooms to those now living along the Santa Ana riverbed for at least 30 days. In return, officials can begin clearing the riverbed Tuesday morning.
Federal Judge David O. Carter began walking the length of the entire Santa Ana River homeless camp before sunrise Wednesday getting a firsthand look at the sprawling camp, stopping to talk with homeless people and even pulling trash out of the river.
Orange County officials have a federal judge's green light to clear out the county’s largest homeless encampment starting next Tuesday, but only if they provide an alternative bed for each of the estimated 400-plus people at the Santa Ana River encampment.
U.S. District Judge David O. Carter Tuesday told county and city officials to hurry up and find short-term shelter for the hundreds of homeless people facing eviction from the Santa Ana riverbed. They did.