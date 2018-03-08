Dave Harrington, a 29 year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Mayor of Aliso Viejo writes that the time is now to implement measures to protect school children from active shooters on school grounds. Harrington is also a candidate for Orange County Sheriff.
A large coalition of smart, sharp chief executives from Orange County organized by the local United Way and the Association of California Cities, Orange County gathered this past week to offer much needed direction as well as a leadership council to help the County of Orange end homelessness. But can these CEOs really tackle systemic challenges such as affordable housing construction and stagnant working class wages? Recent union protests against one coalition member, Disneyland, connect homelessness with corporate subsidies, low wages, high rents and unaffordable homes. Are we ready for that discussion?
As we mourn the innocent victims who lost their lives in the senseless tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and ask ourselves why and how has this happened again in our schools, we search for answers that we hope will guide us and give direction on how we can prevent such a horrendous act of violence from ever happening again. Although we may not have all the answers, what we do have - as elected leaders and educators - is a responsibility to ensure that we institute safety and security protocols to ensure our students and staff are safe when they are in our care at school. Schools must remain a safe place where all students can learn, grow and become productive members of society. In the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD), the largest school district in Orange County serving 50,000 students, the Board of Education has a long-standing commitment to the safety of students and staff by investing in a strong, well-trained school police department that is specifically designed to support the school community. Operating 24 hours a day, each day of the week, the Santa Ana School Police Department monitors and oversees 57 schools while maintaining a strong partnership with the Santa Ana Police Department and many other neighboring law enforcement agencies in Orange County.
County supervisors this past month were able to offer more than 700 people camped out along the Santa Ana riverbed a viable option toward stability by granting them motel stays and case workers. So where were these services the past decade while the homelessness crisis exploded? Should County Supervisors remain the lead agency for response? Where do we go from here?
Organizers with Irvine For Responsible Growth write that they deserve to have an open and transparent debate over the future of development in Irvine and call out a series of deceptive tactics aimed at criticizing and stopping their ballot initiative.
Irvine resident Dan Chmielewski calls a letter warning against Irvine’s “slow growth” initiative as fraudulent. Local residents are trying to qualify a ballot measure that would allow voters to decide how their city grows.
Dr. Barry Resnick, a professor of counseling in his 38th year as a faculty member in the Rancho Santiago Community College District, writes that abuses of power by Chancellor Raul Rodriguez created the conditions for unionization of faculty with the California Teachers Association and has now energized staff to challenge the status quo.
Judge David O Carter this week demonstrated real leadership on combating homelessness by getting out into the field and challenging county officials to focus public resources on meeting immediate needs of riverbed residents. Yet will this rare focus last? Could receivership of federal and state funds coming into the County of Orange be on the horizon?
Rashad Al-Dabbagh, who lives in Anaheim and is the founder/director of the Arab American Civic Council, criticizes a decision last week by the U.S. Census Bureau that the 2020 Census would not include a new “Middle Eastern or North African” category in its race and ethnicity data collection for the 2020 Census.
Orange County supervisors step up their attack on public comment at their regular public meetings by pushing taxpayers to the end of their meeting agenda. The change means offering public comment to county supervisors will take hours of waiting.