A large coalition of smart, sharp chief executives from Orange County organized by the local United Way and the Association of California Cities, Orange County gathered this past week to offer much needed direction as well as a leadership council to help the County of Orange end homelessness. But can these CEOs really tackle systemic challenges such as affordable housing construction and stagnant working class wages? Recent union protests against one coalition member, Disneyland, connect homelessness with corporate subsidies, low wages, high rents and unaffordable homes. Are we ready for that discussion?