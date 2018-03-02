SPJ/LA honors Norberto Santana, Jr., as distinguished journalist and Kelly Aviles, as Freedom of Information advocate
The Society of Professional Journalists Los Angeles chapter honored Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., as one of five distinguished journalists at its 42nd annual awards banquet. Santana is one of just five journalists given the "Distinguished Journalist" honor which goes to regional journalists across all forms of media; Santana's honor is as the digital media professional. SPJ/LA states journalists are honored who "demonstrate good news judgment, a strong sense of ethics and a passion for getting the story right" and who also have achieved a record of career accomplishments. "I want to thank the Society of Professional Journalists, because without organizations like this our profession, which is under such attack, will wither," Santana said during his acceptance speech. " "When everybody else is running for the exits, the journalists run the other direction.