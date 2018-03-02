“Where’s Voice of OC?”

That's what U.S. District Judge David O. Carter asked at this morning's latest federal hearing in Santa Ana on the homelessness crisis in Orange County. Our reporter Nick Gerda raised his hand halfway from the audience. Judge Carter said to Gerda, “Thank you for being here.”

Carter then turned to homeless advocates and said “(Voice of OC) will solve it...the notoriety will let good people step up (and) solve it.”

The moment captured the essence of what makes Voice of OC an essential part of civic engagement in Orange County. Covering a story such as the homeless communities living in the riverbed and the surrounding community cannot be done by dropping in once a month or once a week. Indeed, our newsroom has penned nearly a dozen stories on the crisis in recent weeks.