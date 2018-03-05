On OC Episode 7: Disney worker discusses wages; trying to live in Orange County
On OC
A Disney worker talks about what it's like to work for The Mouse, including bouts with homelessness and wages that make it tough to live in Orange County.
Reporters discuss homeless evictions along the Santa Ana riverbed, federal court actions and what comes next for homeless policy in Orange County.
Voice of OC Publisher looks into the eviction of homeless people along the Santa Ana Riverbed.
Campaign watchdog Shirley Grindle and Common Cause's Bill Mitchell talk about campaign mailers funded by Orange County taxpayer money.
WAVE Founder Joanna Weiss discusses women's issues in the 48th Congressional District. Then news roundup about the OC Auditor-Controller lawsuit, the election and the impact of Asian voters.
A discussion between Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., and staff reporters on homeless issues and the upcoming election.
Voice of OC is launching a new podcast, On OC, that connects newsmakers, elected officials, activists and residents around the latest civic issues in Orange County.