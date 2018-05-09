North Orange County’s 39th Congressional District has been labeled a competitive race by many pundits, but a Republican sweep still could happen because of name recognition and experience, according to UCI Congressional and Presidential elections expert Mark Petracca.
The goal, officials said, is to help homeless people move off the streets, stabilize their health issues, develop positive relationships with other community members, and save public money in hospital emergency services and other costs.
A $20 million consultant cost estimate to rebuild an equestrian center at the OC Fair and Event Center is drawing controversy and questions about a master plan for the future of the 150-acre property in the midst of Costa Mesa.
Complicated investigations can several take years, but a deadline is looming: the expiration of the three-year statute of limitations on state perjury charges against three Sheriff’s deputies who are accused of lying under oath about their work with informants during testimonies in 2014 and 2015.
The mayors, city managers and police chiefs of Anaheim, Buena Park and Fullerton met with U.S. District Judge David O. Carter Tuesday morning about creating a plan to combat homelessness that would be a “model” for the rest of the county.
Irvine voters will decide June 5 whether Orange County’s first veterans cemetery will be near the heart of the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro or on the edge of the onetime base near the interchange of the 5 and 405 freeways.
With the OC Board of Supervisors incapable of leading a regional affordable housing solution, business and civic leaders are asking whether it’s time for a regional housing agency — to manage expected state, county and private resources and actually build needed affordable and permanent-supportive housing across Orange County?