Anaheim Appoints New City Attorney After Long Vacancy
The Anaheim City Council unanimously appointed Robert Fabela as its city attorney, after lacking a permanent appointee to the position for more than a year.
After firing their last interim city attorney just weeks after he was hired, the city council will start over in their search for a permanent city attorney.
William Denis Fitzgerald has for years hurled criticisms and insults at City Council members. Now a public fighting and battery case against him could mean his banishment from the council chambers.
Michael R.W. Houston, who served with former Mayor Curt Pringle's 1996 Assembly speaker campaign, will replace ousted city attorney.
City Attorney Cristina Talley confirms in an email to city officials that the council majority asked her to resign or face being fired.
Anaheim mayor has the right to hold elected office and the
chairmanship of the California High Speed Rail Authority, attorney
asserts.
The city is in the midst of a drawn-out process of transferring paper records to computer. Meantime, officials are seemingly unable to handle even the most basic request in a timely fashion.