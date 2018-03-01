Anaheim Considers Change to Filling Council Vacancies
Anaheim City Council districts
|
The proposal would call for a special election to fill council vacancies, rather than allowing council members to appoint someone to an empty seat.
Voice of OC (https://voiceofoc.org/tag/anaheim-city-council-districts/)
The proposal would call for a special election to fill council vacancies, rather than allowing council members to appoint someone to an empty seat.
After victories in the Anaheim council districts battle, and with restorative justice in the schools and immigration at the county, grassroots groups are projecting power in conservative Orange County in ways they haven't before.
The deal sets up a public vote on district elections for City Council.