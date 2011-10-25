Behind the Battle Over CalOptima
County Government
|
Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen wants to significantly
change the county's healthcare delivery system for the poor. Others
say she is trying to fix something that isn't broken.
Voice of OC (https://voiceofoc.org/tag/jean-forbath/)
Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen wants to significantly
change the county's healthcare delivery system for the poor. Others
say she is trying to fix something that isn't broken.
Elimination of OC's multi-billion dollar managed health care
agency is on the table.