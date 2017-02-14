Last month, Anaheim City Council members thought they had killed any and all plans for a streetcar in their city. But this week, the Orange County Transportation Authority's board made it clear that a streetcar on Harbor Boulevard is still up for discussion.
Anaheim City Council members are asking the Orange County Transportation Authority to keep the city's streetcar project as a priority despite a lack of local, state, or federal funding for the project.
The Orange County Transportation Authority board voted unanimously Monday to select PGH Wong Engineering to manage the OC Streetcar Project, a 4.15 mile route that would connect Santa Ana and Garden Grove.