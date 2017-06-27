Mulholland: California Democratic Voters Want Solutions Not Complaints

Reading Joel Block’s comments about our recent State Convention reminds me of that old saying – “One can have their own opinions but not your own facts,” or as Trump’s Kellyanne Conway calls them – “Alternate Facts.”

Both Kimberly Ellis and CDP Chair Eric Bauman were big supporters of Secretary Clinton in the California presidential primary, so I guess some would call both of them “Insiders.” When both filed to run for State Part Chair, they agreed to follow the Election Rules. On Saturday, the election was held and almost 3,000 Delegates voted. Both Ellis and Bauman sent Observers to watch the counting of the ballots. Bauman won by 62 votes and then Ellis immediately started attacking the election results and sending out Fake News stories.

On Sunday, all the election results were announced and the vote totals were posted on the State Democratic Party’s website (www.cadem.org). Ellis had the exact numbers on Saturday night – she could’ve announced the exact numbers on Saturday night but decided not to tell her supporters the truth and facts.

For two weeks after the Convention, Ellis had people, led by the former failed State Party Controller Hilary Crosby, to review all the ballots and recently Ellis announced that hundreds of Bauman ballots should not have been counted. And most of us thought it was just Trump and Republicans trying to suppress voters. Of much interest, Ellis is claiming that every ballot cast for her was 100% accurate, in other words, her supporters dotted all the i’s and crossed the t’s. It’s a Miracle!

Two ballots that Ellis personally named and attacked as invalid because someone else signed the ballots. Yes, both Bauman supporters are Orthodox Jews who don’t sign things during the Sabbath. While Trump attacks Muslims, Ellis attacks two Jews. Ellis has not publicly apologized to the two people.

The State Party has the appropriate Committees reviewing the ongoing multiple complaints from Ellis as she agreed to when she filed to run. All Democrats should be focusing on issues and campaigns but Ellis has a personal agenda to keep making accusations. Voters in California want to hear the Democrats working on their issues/concerns and not about a complainer.

For those Democrats who have a lot of anger about this or that, please direct some of it to Senator Sanders who in his one stop light state (fewer people than San Francisco), of Vermont failed to elect a Democrat for Governor last November (even though Secretary Clinton won the state almost two to one), has never implemented a Single Payer health care system and even in the year of 2017 has no plans to implement a minimum wage of $15 an hour. In fact, the waitresses in Vermont who serve Sanders breakfast are paid only $5.50 an hour. In California the waitresses/waiters are paid $10.50 an hour.

Bob Mulholland is a DNC Member from Chico, CA. Mulholland attended his first State Convention in 1975, worked as the Campaign Advisor for the California Democratic Party for 19 years (1991-2010) and is very proud of playing a major role into turning California into a very Blue state. The last Republicans for President or US Senate to win in California were in 1988 – 29 years ago. Democrats occupy all 10 statewide offices, have two thirds of the Legislature, hold 39 out of our 53 congressional seats (thank you Nancy Pelosi) and have 3.7 million more registered Democrats than Republicans. Under Eric Bauman, as Chair of the LA Democratic Party, he increased the Democratic margin in that county from 950,000 in 2000 to 1.75 million today. He can be reached at chicobob@msn.com @Chico_Bob

