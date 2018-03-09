Harrington: The Time is Now to Protect Our School Children Dave Harrington, a 29 year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff's Department and Mayor of Aliso Viejo writes that the time is now to implement measures to protect school children from active shooters on school grounds. Harrington is also a candidate for Orange County Sheriff.

Amezcua and Phillips: School Safety is Everyone’s Business As we mourn the innocent victims who lost their lives in the senseless tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and ask ourselves why and how has this happened again in our schools, we search for answers that we hope will guide us and give direction on how we can prevent such a […]