The county’s chief elections official rejected a last-ditch effort to put the district elections on the ballot, after the mayor refused to sign the necessary paperwork. A majority of council members also apparently held an illegal strategy meeting via group text messages.
After an emotional and contentious debate Tuesday, council members voted 4-3 to put the districting issue to voters in June. Mayor Miguel Pulido, who opposes the measure, apparently has refused to sign the paperwork needed to put the measure on the ballot.
Orange County supervisors appear to have at least $230 million in unspent money they can use, in collaboration with other officials and community groups, to help address homelessness, a Voice of OC examination of county government finances has found.
Irvine voters will decide June 5 if they want to keep the ability to vote on city development projects after Mayor Don Wagner proposed two ballot questions, including one that would exempt developments approved by the City Council from voter approval.
Residents of the Green Lantern Village in Westminster -- many who are senior citizens and Vietnamese refugees -- are fighting back against plans by the property owner to close the 130-space mobile home park, which they say would displace more than one hundred families in a county where affordable housing is increasingly scarce.
A large coalition of smart, sharp chief executives from Orange County organized by the local United Way and the Association of California Cities, Orange County gathered this past week to offer much needed direction as well as a leadership council to help the County of Orange end homelessness. But can these CEOs really tackle systemic challenges such as affordable housing construction and stagnant working class wages? Recent union protests against one coalition member, Disneyland, connect homelessness with corporate subsidies, low wages, high rents and unaffordable homes. Are we ready for that discussion?