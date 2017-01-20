The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Supervisor Todd Spitzer Appoints Melanie Eustice to Chief of Staff

Melanie Eustice has accepted the Chief of Staff position for Supervisor Todd Spitzer. She was promoted from her role as Spitzer’s Communications Director.