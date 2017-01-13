The county Board of Supervisors indicated this week that they’ll launch a probe into the DA’s controversial DNA collection program.
anaheim
Responding to calls from homeless advocates, the Anaheim City Council is set to review a controversial anti-camping ordinance intended to discourage homeless encampments in public areas.
Starting next year, it will be legal to sell recreational marijuana in California. But local governments will have a lot of say in where the shops can operate, and the majority on the county Board of Supervisors seem to favor heavy restrictions.
County Government
The state Fair Political Practices Commission is fining the campaign committee behind a ballot measure for a county ethics commission because it failed to disclose funding of a robocall call featuring Supervisor Todd Spitzer.