Anaheim Republican Assembly to Hold Public Forum on February 15th

Contact:  Robert J. Walters, Executive Vice President
714-397-3262
January 30, 2017

On Wednesday evening 7-8:30pm, February 15th, the Anaheim Republican Assembly will hold a public forum for residents of Anaheim, Orange and Villa Park. This will address the homelessness crisis.

The OC GOP’s Delicate Dance in the Age of Trump

There was a time when Republican officials in the “reddest county in America” were not at all shy about deriding our porous borders and condemning those who advocate amnesty for unauthorized immigrants. But their approach has become more nuanced in recent years.

At left, a Trump supporter at a rally last summer in Costa Mesa. At right, protesters participating in an immigrant-rights march.
Julie Leopo for Voice of OC

What Trump’s Immigration Orders Mean for Orange County

With the first wave of President Donald Trump’s long-promised crackdown on immigration arriving this week, immigrant advocates in Orange County are scrambling to mobilize on behalf of the many county residents who could be impacted by the directives.

Leaked Trump Plans Use False Data to Push Orange County Desalination Plant

January 25, 2017

Contact: Lauren Zerweck, lauren@gomixte.com, 619-315-1905

 
Leaked Trump Plans Use False Data to Push Orange County Desalination Plant
Coastkeeper says administration underestimates ratepayer costs by hundreds of millions

WHAT: A White House document leaked yesterday reveals Trump’s prioritized infrastructure projects across the country, including the proposed Huntington Beach desalination plant. Orange County Coastkeeper opposes the disastrous project, which would burden ratepayers and cause irreversible environmental damage.

President Trump issued executive orders on immigration that go against American values

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Shakeel Syed * 714-621-0919 ext 11 * shakeel@occord.org

Garden Grove – 1.25.17

Today, President Trump issued executive orders on immigration that go against American values and will further harm immigrants who contribute to our communities in myriad ways. OCCORD is gravely concerned in President Trump’s decision that realizes his xenophobic rhetoric into policies.

$1B Huntington Beach boondoggle on Trump’s pet project list

January 25, 2017

Contact: Marce Gutierrez-Graudins, Azul, mar@azulproject.org,  (650) 260-4290

Dan Jacobson, Environment California, djacobsen@environmentcalifornia.org, (916) 743-5356
Big Water finds an ally in the Trump Administration
Billion dollar Huntington Beach boondoggle makes Trump’s priority list, complete with alternative facts
Sacramento, CA – Yesterday, McClatchy News reported that President Trump’s team has compiled a list of 50 “Emergency and National Security Projects.” Given the document’s title, water and consumer advocates were surprised to see the proposed Huntington Beach desalination plant—which Orange County Water District’s own analyses show is unnecessary given current supplies—included. Trump’s team also got the price tag wrong—listing the cost as $350 million instead of $1 billion.

Mercy Housing to develop the proposed Placentia Veteran’s Village

Contact: Denis Bilodeau Phone: 714-749-6386

Santa Ana, California (January 24, 2017) – Today the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement with Mercy Housing to develop the proposed Placentia Veteran’s Village, which will provide housing for 49 homeless and/or disabled United States Veterans. On 2.34-acres of unimproved vacant land owned by the Orange County Flood Control District, as governed by the Board of Supervisors, Mercy Housing will construct an apartment complex consisting of 49 fully furnished apartment homes and on-site offices for support services.

$10 Million Settlement for Students Injured in Anaheim Hills School Bus Crash

$10 Million Settlement for Students Injured in Anaheim Hills School Bus Crash

(Lack of School Passenger Safety Ignored)
Nearly 3 years after the tragic bus crash occurred in Anaheim Hills, attorneys for five injured middle school children and the Orange Unified School District reached a settlement totaling $10 million. “Despite delay and denial, we successfully held the school district accountable for having a medically impaired employee behind the wheel of a vehicle that was transporting the clients’ most precious cargo, their children.   OUSD ignored a number of clear warning signs and opportunities to look after the safety of its students.

