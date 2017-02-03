The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. For Immediate Release
Big Water finds an ally in the Trump Administration
Billion dollar Huntington Beach boondoggle makes Trump’s priority list, complete with alternative facts
Sacramento, CA – Yesterday, McClatchy News reported that President Trump’s team has compiled a list of 50 “Emergency and National Security Projects.” Given the document’s title, water and consumer advocates were surprised to see the proposed Huntington Beach desalination plant—which Orange County Water District’s own analyses show is unnecessary given current supplies—included. Trump’s team also got the price tag wrong—listing the cost as $350 million instead of $1 billion.