The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 24, 2017

Contact: Hairo Cortes, 657-272-3475, hairo@ociyu.org

Ruben A Barreto, ruben.barreto@sa-bhc.org, 714-421-5973

Breaking: Immigrant and LGBTQ Rights Leaders in Santa Ana Demand Answers, Action from Councilman Jose Solorio on ICE Contract

With word spreading across town that ICE is getting ready to cancel its immigrant detention contract with the City, Councilman Solorio has a clear choice: facilitate its phase out or defend the prison for profit business model

Santa Ana, CA – Immigrant and LGBTQ rights organizers have congregated at the Santa Ana City Hall to demand a meeting with and answers from Councilman Jose Solorio, following reports of moves on his part to rally support for the city’s ICE Contract and preservation of the city jail, including from the city’s employees union SEIU 721. Following votes by the Santa Ana City Council to reduce the maximum number of beds used for immigrant detention purposes in the jail, as well as to become a Sanctuary City by adopting stronger protections for its immigrant residents, immigrant and LGBTQ rights leaders have begun hearing word that ICE is getting ready to phase out its immigrant detention contract with the city.