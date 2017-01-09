Opinion
Orange County residents carry the highest housing cost burden in California, according to a new state report. Local elected officials can change that by developing smart policies and engaging with the communities they serve.
County Government
District Attorney Tony Rackauckas has promoted one of his top subordinates, Jim Tanizaki, to be his second-in-command in response to recommendations from an independent panel of attorneys.
1996 Communications Decency Act
At a recent meeting, city council members made tweaks to the city’s ban on short-term rentals that were largely in response to lawsuits filed by operators and hosting platforms. Some residents say they felt blindsided by the changes.
Opinion
In 2017, county officials have the opportunity to build on the successes of last year — notably the Courtyard shelter in downtown Santa Ana — and fashion a full-fledged, realistic policy to combat homelessness.