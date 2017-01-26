The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. CITY OF CYPRESS
January 19, 2017
Contact: Administration (714) 229-6680
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
SUBJECT: Cypress City Council Breaks Ground at Mackay Park
On Wednesday, January 11, the Cypress City Council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of Mackay Park. The City’s first new park in over 20 years, Mackay Park will provide 2.9 acres of open space featuring two playgrounds, walking paths, drought tolerant landscaping, picnic areas, restrooms and a basketball court. Located at 8732 Walker Street on a portion of the former Mackay School site, this new park is a result of the partnership between the City and Cypress School District to revitalize a vacant property into a community asset with recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.