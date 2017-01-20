Immigrant Voices at the Dawn of the Trump Era
Voice of OC spent the past two months talking to unauthorized immigrants in Orange County about how they will cope with the presidency of Donald J. Trump. Here are some of their stories.
Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals Friday ordered Sheriff Sandra Hutchens to retain all relevant jail informant records after disclosures that the county Board of Supervisors had at one point approved a policy allowing such records to be destroyed.
Hopes that Santa Ana would give voters a chance to transform the city’s electoral systems were dealt a blow this week when the City Council voted down a proposal. But activists signaled that they would take up the cause.
The Fullerton City Council sent a proposal for a 295-unit apartment complex back to the drawing board this week after hearing from residents who said it would exacerbate existing traffic and parking issues.
Immigrant advocates packed the council chambers this week, largely to thank the council for their actions. But they also lamented that the city won’t act quickly to end its contract to house federal immigration detainees in the city jail.
After months of behind-the-scenes maneuvering and brazen political moves, Mayor Miguel Pulido and his newly formed city council faction succeeded Tuesday in completing the removal of City Manager David Cavazos.
City council members Tuesday did away with the policy, which had been in place for more than a decade, in response to a spate of ethics complaints filed against city officials in the run-up to last year’s election.
Meg Waters, one of Orange County’s top public relations and outreach strategists, has joined Voice of OC as Marketing Director.
Three central countywide oversight agencies — the Office of Independent Review, the ethics commission and the performance auditor — are all funded but remain vacant.
An effort led by Mayor Miguel Pulido to remove City Manager David Cavazos continues, with Cavazos’ “dismissal/release” on the closed-session agenda. Neighborhood activists are planning to show up and protest the ouster effort.
After 54 Years, one Anaheim resident still vividly reflects on the impact of her experiences with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Inspired by Dr. King, Patricia Adelekan has made civil rights and human rights her life’s work.