Here is a rundown of the stories that got the most attention from our readers during the past year.
In 2016, Voice of OC delved into how corporations spend to influence public policy, the ways in which politicians pull the levers of government to stay in power, and how they use their public offices for private gain.
In a normal year, Orange County gets more than its fair share of political theater. In 2016, one of the most important election years in recent history, it was worthy of Broadway.
Nearly four years ago, a Superior Court judge requested that the Orange County district attorney’s office turn over a large cache of records having to do with jailhouse snitches. The fallout from that request continues today.