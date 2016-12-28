The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. For Immediate Release:

OCGOP STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF FORMER CALIFORNIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR HONORABLE ED REINECKE

ORANGE COUNTY – Republican Party of Orange County Chairman Fred M. Whitaker released the following statement upon the passing of Former California Lieutenant Governor Honorable Ed Reinecke:

“As we mourn the passing of Former Lieutenant Governor Honorable Ed Reinecke, I encourage all Californians to honor his legacy and remember the impact he had on our state and nation,” said Chairman Fred M. Whitaker. “Former Lieutenant Governor Reinecke’s commitment to public service was unparalleled. Before serving under the leadership of then Governor Ronald Reagan, Lieutenant Governor Reinecke faithfully represented the people of California’s 27th Congressional District and served our nation honorably in the United States Navy during World War II.”