Curry: Council Voter Suppression to Cost Taxpayers Millions

An election that would have cost less than $200,000 may now cost millions because Newport Beach City Council members created a 10-pound document aimed at frustrating opponents of a housing development, writes former Mayor Keith Curry, who is calling on the new council to avoid these costs by rescinding approvals for the Museum Tower project.

In Santa Ana Power Struggle, This Woman Holds the Cards

After last week’s surprise ouster of City Manager David Cavazos, the extent to which there will be a significant shift in the city’s power dynamics will likely come down to the motivations of Councilwoman Michele Martinez.

Santa Ana Councilwoman Michele Martinez (left) and Mayor Miguel Pulido at a recent City Council meeting.
Court Extends Grand Jury Application Deadline to February 1

Santa Ana, CA – Hon. Kirk Nakamura, Assistant Presiding Judge of the Orange County Superior Court and chair of the Grand Jury Recruitment and Selection Committee, announced today that the Court has extended the deadline to apply to serve on the next Grand Jury to February 1, 2017 due to a shortage of applicants.

Short-Term Rental Controversy Flares Again in Anaheim

At a recent meeting, city council members made tweaks to the city’s ban on short-term rentals that were largely in response to lawsuits filed by operators and hosting platforms. Some residents say they felt blindsided by the changes.

OCTA Offering Free Bus Rides to Help Ring in New Year

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is making it safe and convenient for people to celebrate the New Year by offering free bus rides from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan.

