Extended service hours will provide residents a safe ride home for the 15th year
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is making it safe and convenient for people to celebrate the New Year by offering free bus rides from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan.

OCGOP Statement on the Passing of Former California Lieutenant Governor Honorable Ed Reinecke

OCGOP STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF FORMER CALIFORNIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR HONORABLE ED REINECKE
ORANGE COUNTY – Republican Party of Orange County Chairman Fred M. Whitaker released the following statement upon the passing of Former California Lieutenant Governor Honorable Ed Reinecke:

“As we mourn the passing of Former Lieutenant Governor Honorable Ed Reinecke, I encourage all Californians to honor his legacy and remember the impact he had on our state and nation,” said Chairman Fred M. Whitaker.  “Former Lieutenant Governor Reinecke’s commitment to public service was unparalleled.  Before serving under the leadership of then Governor Ronald Reagan, Lieutenant Governor Reinecke faithfully represented the people of California’s 27th Congressional District and served our nation honorably in the United States Navy during World War II.”

Holding the Powerful Accountable in 2016

By

In 2016, Voice of OC delved into how corporations spend to influence public policy, the ways in which politicians pull the levers of government to stay in power, and how they use their public offices for private gain.

The Year in OC Political Theater

By

In a normal year, Orange County gets more than its fair share of political theater. In 2016, one of the most important election years in recent history, it was worthy of Broadway.

Feds Test Rodney King Law With Jail Informants Investigation

By

The U.S. Department of Justice investigation marks the first time the 1994 law, which historically has been used against police departments, is being directed at a prosecution agency for constitutional rights violations in criminal cases.

Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens (left) and District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.
Pool photos by OC Register

