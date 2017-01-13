Adelekan: Reflections of the Dreamer, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

After 54 Years, one Anaheim resident still vividly reflects on the impact of her experiences with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Inspired by Dr. King, Patricia Adelekan has made civil rights and human rights her life’s work.

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous, “I Have a Dream,” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, march on Washington, D.C.
Wikimedia Commons

MLK, JR. Service Day Project – Get Involved – and Help to Build Beloved Communities

Many students and new people to the United States do not engage in any Community Service or remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his holiday – because they do not know about it. What a shame.

Judge Again Issues Rebuke to DA’s Office

Superior Court Judge Thomas M. Goethals said two former DA prosecutors, who are now judges, engaged in “serious misconduct” in a murder case. But he stopped short of barring the entire office as he did in the jailhouse snitch case.

Judge Thomas M. Goethals (left). District Attorney Tony Rackauckas (right). (Pool photos)

Michael Hennessey Selected As OCTA Board Chairman

Jan. 11, 2017
Joel Zlotnik (714) 560-5713

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

 
Director Lisa Bartlett will serve as vice chair of the board, four new members join
ORANGE – Vice Chair Michael Hennessey was unanimously selected Monday as the new chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Supervisor Michelle Steel Elected 2017 Board Chairwoman

Contact: Carrie Braun, Public Information Mgr. (714) 788-8060  Carrie.Braun@ocgov.com

Supervisor Andrew Do Will Serve as Vice Chair
Santa Ana, CA (January 11, 2017) –Supervisor Michelle Steel, Second District, has been chosen unanimously by her colleagues to serve as chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for 2017.

Auditor-Controller Releases CAFR and Citizen’s Report for 2016

For more information: Danielle Katz
714-457-6962   Danielle.katz@ac.ocgov.com

January 10, 2017 – Orange County Auditor-Controller Eric H. Woolery, CPA, announced the publication of the annual Comprehensive Accounting Financial Report (CAFR) and its accompanying Citizens’ Report. “I am pleased to present the County’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year,” said Woolery, the County’s independently elected Auditor-Controller.

