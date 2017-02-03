The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Robert J. Walters, Executive Vice President

714-397-3262

January 30, 2017

On Wednesday evening 7-8:30pm, February 15th, the Anaheim Republican Assembly will hold a public forum for residents of Anaheim, Orange and Villa Park. This will address the homelessness crisis.