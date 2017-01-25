Leaked Trump Plans Use False Data to Push Orange County Desalination Plant

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. MEDIA ALERT

 

January 25, 2017

Contact: Lauren Zerweck, lauren@gomixte.com, 619-315-1905

 
Leaked Trump Plans Use False Data to Push Orange County Desalination Plant
Coastkeeper says administration underestimates ratepayer costs by hundreds of millions

WHAT: A White House document leaked yesterday reveals Trump’s prioritized infrastructure projects across the country, including the proposed Huntington Beach desalination plant. Orange County Coastkeeper opposes the disastrous project, which would burden ratepayers and cause irreversible environmental damage.

President Trump issued executive orders on immigration that go against American values

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Shakeel Syed * 714-621-0919 ext 11 * shakeel@occord.org

Garden Grove – 1.25.17

Today, President Trump issued executive orders on immigration that go against American values and will further harm immigrants who contribute to our communities in myriad ways. OCCORD is gravely concerned in President Trump’s decision that realizes his xenophobic rhetoric into policies.

$1B Huntington Beach boondoggle on Trump’s pet project list

January 25, 2017

Contact: Marce Gutierrez-Graudins, Azul, mar@azulproject.org,  (650) 260-4290

Dan Jacobson, Environment California, djacobsen@environmentcalifornia.org, (916) 743-5356
Big Water finds an ally in the Trump Administration
Billion dollar Huntington Beach boondoggle makes Trump’s priority list, complete with alternative facts
Sacramento, CA – Yesterday, McClatchy News reported that President Trump’s team has compiled a list of 50 “Emergency and National Security Projects.” Given the document’s title, water and consumer advocates were surprised to see the proposed Huntington Beach desalination plant—which Orange County Water District’s own analyses show is unnecessary given current supplies—included. Trump’s team also got the price tag wrong—listing the cost as $350 million instead of $1 billion.

Mercy Housing to develop the proposed Placentia Veteran’s Village

Contact: Denis Bilodeau Phone: 714-749-6386

Santa Ana, California (January 24, 2017) – Today the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement with Mercy Housing to develop the proposed Placentia Veteran’s Village, which will provide housing for 49 homeless and/or disabled United States Veterans. On 2.34-acres of unimproved vacant land owned by the Orange County Flood Control District, as governed by the Board of Supervisors, Mercy Housing will construct an apartment complex consisting of 49 fully furnished apartment homes and on-site offices for support services.

$10 Million Settlement for Students Injured in Anaheim Hills School Bus Crash

(Lack of School Passenger Safety Ignored)
Nearly 3 years after the tragic bus crash occurred in Anaheim Hills, attorneys for five injured middle school children and the Orange Unified School District reached a settlement totaling $10 million. “Despite delay and denial, we successfully held the school district accountable for having a medically impaired employee behind the wheel of a vehicle that was transporting the clients’ most precious cargo, their children.   OUSD ignored a number of clear warning signs and opportunities to look after the safety of its students.

Head of County’s Health Care Agency Announces Retirement

January 24, 2017
Contact:   Carrie Braun, Public Information Manager
(714) 834-7218-o  (714) 788-8060-c  Carrie.Braun@ocgov.com
 
Head of County’s Health Care Agency Announces Retirement
Santa Ana, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2017) – Mark Refowitz, Director of Orange County’s Health Care Agency (OCHCA), announced plans to retire at the end of March.

OCTA Chair Michael Hennessey Sets Transportation Goals for 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Joel Zlotnik (714) 560-5713

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

 
OCTA Chair Michael Hennessey Sets  Transportation Goals for 2017  
Initiatives focus on delivering transportation solutions for all Orange County residents
ORANGE – Orange County Transportation Authority Chair Michael Hennessey unveiled the OCTA board’s strategic initiatives for 2017, placing focus on advancing capital projects, improving the transit system to better meet the county’s needs and maximizing funding opportunities.

Breaking: Immigrant and LGBTQ Rights Leaders in Santa Ana Demand Answers, Action from Councilman Jose Solorio on ICE Contract

January 24, 2017
Contact: Hairo Cortes, 657-272-3475, hairo@ociyu.org
Ruben A Barreto, ruben.barreto@sa-bhc.org, 714-421-5973
Breaking: Immigrant and LGBTQ Rights Leaders in Santa Ana Demand Answers, Action from Councilman Jose Solorio on ICE Contract
With word spreading across town that ICE is getting ready to cancel its immigrant detention contract with the City, Councilman Solorio has a clear choice: facilitate its phase out or defend the prison for profit business model
Santa Ana, CA – Immigrant and LGBTQ rights organizers have congregated at the Santa Ana City Hall to demand a meeting with and answers from Councilman Jose Solorio, following reports of moves on his part to rally support for the city’s ICE Contract and preservation of the city jail, including from the city’s employees union SEIU 721. Following votes by the Santa Ana City Council to reduce the maximum number of beds used for immigrant detention purposes in the jail, as well as to become a Sanctuary City by adopting stronger protections for its immigrant residents, immigrant and LGBTQ rights leaders have begun hearing word that ICE is getting ready to phase out its immigrant detention contract with the city.

Cypress City Council Breaks Ground at Mackay Park

January 19, 2017                      

Contact: Administration (714) 229-6680

 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
 SUBJECT:    Cypress City Council Breaks Ground at Mackay Park

 

On Wednesday, January 11, the Cypress City Council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of Mackay Park. The City’s first new park in over 20 years, Mackay Park will provide 2.9 acres of open space featuring two playgrounds, walking paths, drought tolerant landscaping, picnic areas, restrooms and a basketball court.  Located at 8732 Walker Street on a portion of the former Mackay School site, this new park is a result of the partnership between the City and Cypress School District to revitalize a vacant property into a community asset with recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.

Quirk-Silva Announces Membership to Key Committees

January 13, 2017

Contact: Michael Henning

Michael.Henning@asm.ca.gov
(916) 319-2065

Quirk-Silva Announces Membership to Key Committees
(SACRAMENTO) – California State Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk Silva (D-Orange County) had been appointed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon as Chair of the
Assembly’s Committee on Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy (JEDE). Today, her membership has also been confirmed in the Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review, the Committee on Health, the Committee on Higher Education, and the Committee on Veteran Affairs.

Council Member Stacy Berry Represents Cypress During League of California Cities’

January 20, 2017                                                               
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
City Contact: Administration (714) 229-6680
Council Member Stacy Berry Represents Cypress During League of California Cities’
Policy Committee Meetings in Sacramento
 Cypress – Last week, Jan. 19, Council Member Stacy Berry represented the city of Cypress in Sacramento at the League of California Cities’ first policy committee meetings in 2017.

