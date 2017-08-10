opinion

Hernandez: Make Out-of-State Visitors Follow Our Gun Laws: Defeat HR 38

Tourists from around the country who flock to Orange County’s world-famous beaches and amusement parks are required to leave their guns at home – at least, that’s the law as it currently stands. But that could soon change, if the U.S. Congress passes HR 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017. This legislation would require reciprocity among states regarding concealed-carry privileges, forcing local law enforcement to honor carry permits from all 50 states, no matter how lax those other states’ permitting standards are.

With 47 million visitors to Orange County in 2015, that’s a lot of potential guns in public places, including our notoriously gridlocked highways. (Numerous road rage-induced shootings in other states illustrate the danger of bringing a gun to every conflict.)

Letting other states’ gun permitting standards prevail in Orange County and the rest of the Golden State is a race to the bottom. Most states have much weaker standards for obtaining a license to carry than does the state of California. Twelve states – such as Arizona, Kansas and Mississippi – don’t even require a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Some states allow people to get a permit despite known mental health problems, a history of domestic abuse, a conviction for stalking, and zero training.

These lax policies stand in contrast with our own. A gun owner in California must pass a background check, partake in training and safety classes, and show “good cause” for seeking to carry a concealed weapon in a public place, with local law enforcement making the final determination on issuing permits. For example, a “good cause” might be employment that involves carrying of large amounts of money to the bank at the end of each day. The “good cause” standard would still apply to Californians if HR 38 passed, by the way – just not to out-of-staters.

It is important to note that California’s gun laws, considered among the strongest in the nation, have served us well. California’s gun death rate is one of the lowest in the nation; and this isn’t unique to our state. An annual analysis by the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence notes the correlation between states that have strong gun laws and states that have low gun death rates. No wonder law enforcement organizations such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Major Cities Chiefs Association, along with numerous others, oppose HR 38.

So, who is pushing this legislation? Two OC-based members of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mimi Walters and Rep. Ed Royce, are co-sponsors of HR 38, which has been on the wish list of the National Rifle Association for about two decades. With the recent changes in Congress and the Administration, the NRA likes its chances of passing it now more than ever.

But it’s important to remember that what’s good for the NRA might not be so good for California.

Now is the time to voice opposition to HR 38 with a simple phone call to our representatives in Congress, especially Reps. Walters and Royce. What passes for safety in Georgia and Missouri should not be imported to California.

Deborah Hernandez is a longtime resident of Orange County and a member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a grassroots organization working to reduce gun violence. The organization recognizes the Second Amendment, but also supports public policies that keep guns out of dangerous hands.

Opinions expressed in editorials belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

  • Woodyblack

    Yet you have the highest number of murders in this state. Save your lies and distortions and let people legally protect themselves.

  • Philmore

    Some “Study” – Did I miss the news about Chicago seceding from “B+ – safe” Illinois? Also neglected is how this “protection” would be enforced – border checkpoints ? If the status quo has us as “one of the lowest in the nation”, why ignore illegal guns and target registered owners ? (Who (registered or illegal) has the stats for most gun deaths and what are they? I own no guns, just trying to make sense of this where it seems there is none.

  • Bob Stevens

    If you’re going to object to something at least cite all the times where licensed CCW holders did something illegal with their firearm. Oh yeah, they’re so few and far between that they are statistically irrelevant. For those who missed it, the author is a part of a group that consistently works to disarm the entire nation. She’s quick to point out that our gun laws are the strictest in the nation but that doesn’t stop her group from demanding more and more laws that further restrict our constitutional freedoms.

    • verifiedsane

      Hernandez represents the same radical far left fringe who wear blinders when it comes to the enforcement of our immigration laws…this ludicrous political hypocrisy is not lost upon anyone!

    • LFOldTimer

      In all their wisdom our Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment with a specific purpose in mind.

      It was not to give us the ability to protect ourselves from one another.

      It was written to protect ourselves from a tyrannical government.

      Those who promote stripping Americans of their gun rights are wittingly or unwittingly supporting totalitarian government rule. IMO the majority promote it wittingly.

    • Brad

      OK, here ya go Bob: The National Bureau of Economic Research, a non-partisan research organization, found that under all four specifications (DAW, BC, LM, and MM), RTC laws are associated with higher aggregate violent crime rates, and the size of the deleterious effects that are associated with the passage of RTC laws climbs over time. We estimate that the adoption of RTC laws substantially elevates violent crime rates, but seems to have no impact on property crime and murder rates. Ten years after the adoption of RTC laws, violent crime is estimated to be 13-15% percent higher than it would have been without the RTC law. Unlike the panel data setting, these results are not sensitive to the covariates included as predictors. The magnitude of the estimated increase in violent crime from RTC laws is substantial in that, using a consensus estimate for the elasticity of crime with respect to incarceration of .15, the average RTC state would have to double its prison population to counteract the RTC-induced increase in violent crime.

  • verifiedsane

    Nutty far left socialist California seems to believe that they are some how immune from our Constitution. BREAKING NEWS: They are NOT!

  • LFOldTimer

    There are more guns than people in the United States. You’ll never get rid of guns. If they outlawed guns tomorrow the only ones who would turn in their guns are the lawful obedient citizens. The crooks and criminals would keep theirs – only placing the lawful and obedient citizens in greater danger. If the crooks and criminals knew that the lawful citizens couldn’t shoot back they’d use their guns to get whatever they wanted to steal.

    The only ones who get CCW permits in the OC are well-connected idiots like Spitzer who arrest preacher boys who broke no laws in fast food restaurants. An ordinary citizen would do time for pulling that stunt.

  • Abraham Collins

    The people have the right to bear arms. In California it is impossible for non-residents to bear arms openly or concealed. That’s unconstitutional on its face. Congress should pass the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.