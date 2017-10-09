NewsMatch fundraising match selects Voice of OC as participating organization

3 Shares Share 3 Email

Voice of OC has been selected as a participating member in this year’s NewsMatch fundraising drive in which the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and Democracy Fund will match donations to nonprofit news organizations.

The fundraising match runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 this year and includes a dollar-for-dollar match on donations from individuals to Voice of OC up to $1,000. Donations will be matched up to a total of $28,000.

To help Voice of OC reach its year-end fundraising goal and potential dollar-for-dollar match, please DONATE TODAY.

“We want 2017 to be a record-setting year for donations to news to ensure that innovative, nonprofit newsrooms have the resources they need to deliver high-quality reporting to the communities they serve,” said Josh Stearns, Associate Director for the Public Square program at Democracy Fund.

“At a time when trust in media is at an all-time low, nonprofit journalism organizations are directly connecting with people to understand their needs and concerns, while providing vital news and information to communities across the nation,” Jennifer Preston, Knight Foundation Vice President for Journalism.

“The accountability and investigative function of journalism is essential for our democracy and it has been under-resourced for many years,” said Kathy Im, Director of Journalism and Media at MacArthur.