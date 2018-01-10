Norberto Santana, Jr., Shares Insights on O.C. Congressional Races on KPCC’s AirTalk with Larry Mantle

7 Shares Share 7 Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., shared his insights on the 2018 congressional races in Orange County on today’s KPCC’s AirTalk with Larry Mantle.

The discussion (available to listen to online) centered around the recent withdrawal from the mid-term elections by incumbents Darrell Issa (49th district) and Ed Royce (39th district). Jessica Taylor of NPR, Sean Walsh of Wilson Walsh Consulting and Chris Megerian of the Los Angeles Times also joined the roundtable.

“Orange County congressional races are in play like never before,” says Santana, Jr. “It’s certainly a reflection of the changing face of Orange County and we’re excited to go deep dive all year long to give residents the nonpartisan news and information they need to make critical choices about protecting their quality of life.”