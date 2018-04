Map: Orange County’s Homeless Shelters and Potential Emergency Housing Zones

173 Shares Share 168 Email

Voice of OC has begun building a map showing all of Orange County's existing homeless shelters as well as all potential emergency housing zones.

In all, 20 of the 35 jurisdictions in the county have been mapped so far. We will continue building out this map to include the cities currently not included: Cypress, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, La Habra, La Palma, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, San Juan Capistrano, Tustin, Villa Park, Yorba Linda and the county's unincorporated areas.

Notes about the data

The most recent information for each city on SB-2 emergency shelter housing zones should be present in each city's housing element, but most were not easily accessible online. The map uses the emergency shelter housing zones and emergency shelter requirements from a Nov. 4, 2013, countywide document “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” and then zoning was referenced based on each city's current zoning map.

In some cases, the map shows wide swaths of land marked within a city. Each city was required to select zones within the city that would be considered for emergency shelter housing - and also include any restrictions. In most cases, cities just selected a generic zoning type (such as light industrial) as potential emergency shelter areas - but that doesn't mean that all of those areas are OK. For example, some of the zones include schools but restrictions say a shelter would need to be a certain distance from schools - so that would invalidate areas within some of those zoned areas.

If you know of a shelter or homeless resources that should be added to the map, please email Sonya Quick, squick@voiceofoc.org.

Using the map

To see the full potential emergency housing zones on the map below click on the top left button to turn on all the map layers.

For slower internet connections, or to not load significant data, view the housing zones by region. Each zoning parcel has information and links to currently available information.

Data is based on county and city information on what zoning areas have been marked to be possibly used for emergency housing. Restrictions around use, such as how close the housing can be to nearby schools or max occupancy, is listed when available. Areas marked for emergency housing simply mark those as the zoning parcels to be considered, not a designation of future use.

Orange County Potential Emergency Housing Information - By City

ALISO VIEJO

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Business Parks 1 and 2

ZONING MAP: http://www.cityofalisoviejo.com/wp-content/uploads/ZoningMapfinal.pdf

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: Oct. 2, 2013

MAXIMUM BEDS: NA

PARKING: NA

WAITING/INTAKE: NA

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: NA

STAFFING: NA

MINIMUM SEPARATION: NA

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: NA

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: NA

HOURS OF OPERATION: NA

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: NA

SOURCES: City of Aliso Viejo zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

ANAHEIM

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Criteria states within industrial zones or in the Anaheim Canyon Specific Plan excluding a few development areas.

EMERGENCY SHELTER MAP: https://www.anaheim.net/DocumentCenter/View/19220

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: September 2017

MAXIMUM BEDS: 50

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds and 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf./bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 15 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter & 1,000 ft. from any residential zone, school, day care facility or assisted-living facility

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: NA

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 6pm-5am, checkout at 8 am

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Bike rack/locker required, exterior lighting plan required, screening of storage and waiting areas, 1 toilet and shower per 8 beds per gender and for family areas, kitchen and dining hall required, religious constitutions may be established for a max of 50 occupants

SOURCES: City of Anaheim Operation Home Safe Plan - Jan. 25, 2018, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

BREA

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: M1 (Light Industrial)

ZONING MAP: http://gisweb.cityofbrea.net/Html5Viewer/Index.html?viewer=zoning

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 10/20/09

OTHER INFORMATION: XXXX

MAXIMUM BEDS: 30

PARKING: 1 per 4 bed + 1 per staff and/or ½ parking space per bedroom designated for family units with children

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf./bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 15 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 500 ft. from another shelter, residential district, or school

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 120 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per M-1 zone

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 6pm-8am PDT, 5pm-8am PST. Checkout at 8pm.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Shelter must be within ½ miles of bus stop, bike rack required, screening of storage & waiting areas, 1 toilet & 1 shower per 8 beds per gender.

SOURCES: Brea zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

BUENA PARK

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: RS-6 (Single Family Residential)

ZONING MAP: https://www.buenapark.com/Home/ShowDocument?id=4784

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 7/9/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: 30

PARKING: 1 per 4 bed + 1 per staff and/or ½ parking space per bedroom designated for family units with children

WAITING/INTAKE: Located internally if feasible. Outdoor area shall be screened

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 15 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days in a 360 day period

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Required to be incidental to religious assembly use

HOURS OF OPERATION: Not specified

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Shelter must be within ½ miles of bus stop, bike rack required, exterior lighting shall be provided for outdoor area, outdoor storage areas must be screened, 1 toilet & 1 shower per 8 beds per gender, private shower/toilet for individual families, may provide dining, kitchen, laundry, recreational area, counseling & social services

SOURCES: City of Buena Park zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

COSTA MESA

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: PDI (Planned Development Industrial)

ZONING MAP: http://www.costamesaca.gov/modules/showdocument.aspx?documentid=7259

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 3/19/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: 30

PARKING: 1 per 4 bed + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: Interior and exterior (must be screened)

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft.

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 120 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 5pm-8am

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Interior and exterior waiting areas, exterior lighting, patrol areas surrounding shelter, alcohol/narcotics use prohibited, non-operational/unregistered vehicles prohibited

SOURCES: City of Costa Mesa zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

CYPRESS

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: PS (Public and Semi-Public Zone)

ZONING MAP: http://www.cypressca.org/home/showdocument?id=3045

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 10/26/09

MAXIMUM BEDS: 30

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf./bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 15 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 500 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 120 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 6pm-8am PDT, 5pm-8am PST

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: ½ mile within a OCTA bus stop, bike rack parking, exterior lighting for entire outdoor area, waiting area visually separated from public view by min. 6’ tall, decorative masonry wall, shade/rain provisions, min. 1 toilet + shower per 8 beds per gender, private shower + toilet for individual families

SOURCES: City of Cypress zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

DANA POINT

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: CFZ (Community Facility Zone)

ZONING MAP: http://www.danapoint.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=111

HOUSING ELEMENT NOTICE: http://www.danapoint.org/home/showdocument?id=7076

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 6/13/10

MAXIMUM BEDS: 20 in CFZ, 10 at churches

PARKING: 1 per 10 beds

WAITING/INTAKE: Provided on-site and screened from public view

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: N/A

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per CFZ

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 5pm-8pm, Discharged between 8am-10am

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Central cooking and dining room(s), recreation rooms, counseling center, laundry facilities, organized outdoor activities limited to 8am-10pm

SOURCES: City of Dana Point zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

FOUNTAIN VALLEY

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: C1 & C-2 (General Commercial)

ZONING MAP: https://www.fountainvalley.org/DocumentCenter/View/492

HOUSING ELEMENT ADOPTED: http://qcode.us/codes/fountainvalley/revisions/1510.pdf

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 12/8/10

MAXIMUM BEDS: 30

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf./bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 15 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 500 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 120 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per C-2 zone

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 5pm-8pm, DIscharged by 8am

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Shelter must be within ½ mile of bus stop, bike rack required, screening of storage & waiting areas, on-site trash enclosure

SOURCES: City of Fountain Valley zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

FULLERTON

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: CM (Commercial Manuf.) and M-P or M-G (Manuf. Park or General)

ZONING MAP: https://www.cityoffullerton.com/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=23854

CITY MANAGER UPDATE (March 2018): https://www.cityoffullerton.com/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=25504

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 5/21/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: 50

PARKING: 1 per 15 bed + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 1 per 15 beds + 1 per staff

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 200 ft. from another shelter: 3 quarter mile from residential use, public school or public park

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: facility shall comply with the development standards of the zone in which it is located

HOURS OF OPERATION: TBD

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: May provide cooking and eating facilities, outdoor areas, laundry facilities, secured storage, showers, cover bicycle parking, located within ½ a mile of transit stop

SOURCES: City of Fullerton zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

GARDEN GROVE

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: M1 (Light Industrial, Emergency Shelter Overlay Zone)

ZONING MAP: http://www.ci.garden-grove.ca.us/econdev/zoning-map

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 1/11/11

MAXIMUM BEDS: 60

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf./bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 15v beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 120 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per M1 emergency shelter overlay zone

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 6pm-8am PDT, 5pm-8am PST

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Bike rack required, client storage area must be separate from sleeping area,

SOURCES: City of Garden Grove zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

HUNTINGTON BEACH

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: IG & IL (General & Limited Industrial)

ZONING MAP: https://www.huntingtonbeachca.gov/about/maps/zoning.pdf

MAYOR STATEMENT ON HOMELESSNESS (March 2018): https://www.huntingtonbeachca.gov/announcements/attachments/Statement_HB_Mayor_Posey.homelessness.pdf

CITY STATEMENT ON HOMELESSNESS: https://www.huntingtonbeachca.gov/files/users/city_clerk/110507rm.pdf

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 1/19/10

MAXIMUM BEDS: 60

PARKING: 1 per 5 beds + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 1o sf./bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 15 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 120 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per IG/IL zones

HOURS OF OPERATION: Discharge by 8am

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Considered “community and social service facilities,” screening of storage and waiting areas,

SOURCES: City of Huntington Beach zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

IRVINE

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: IBC Multi-Use, General Industrial, Medical and Science, Business Park, and Institutional zones

ZONING MAP: https://legacy.cityofirvine.org/civica/filebank/blobdload.asp?BlobID=13672

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: N/A

MAXIMUM BEDS: TBD

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf./bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: No

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: Not specified

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Not specified

HOURS OF OPERATION: Not specified

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: ½ mile within transit stop

SOURCES: City of Irvine Housing Element (http://webadmin.cityofirvine.org/civica/filebank/blobdload.asp?BlobID=22682), City of Irvine SB2 Appendix http://alfresco.cityofirvine.org/alfresco/guestDownload/direct?path=/Company%20Home/Shared/CD/Planning%20and%20Development/General%20Plan/22.%20Housing%20Element%20Appendix%20C-D-%20SB%202%20Compliance%20Sites%20Inventory.pdf, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

LA HABRA

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Emergency Shelter Overlay Zone

ZONING MAP: http://www.lahabracity.com/DocumentCenter/View/179

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 05/6/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: 3 times max units permitted in zone

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: N/A

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Development specified for the underlying zone over which the ES ZONE is applied

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Common kitchen and dining area, bathroom and lavatory, toilet, and showers adequate for the number of residents serviced

SOURCES: City of La Habra zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

LA PALMA

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Public and Institutional (PI) Zone and Transitional/Supportive Housing as permitted by-right use within residential (R-1) (R-3) zoning districts

ZONING MAP: https://www.cityoflapalma.org/DocumentCenter/View/5366

CITY EMERGENCY PLANNING DOCUMENT: https://www.cityoflapalma.org/documentcenter/view/3919

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 7/2/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: 10 beds or person/night

PARKING: 1 space per 5 beds and/or 0.5 spaces per bedroom designated as family unit with children and 1 space for every employee/volunteer

WAITING/INTAKE: No larger than 10 square ft. of one bed, not adjacent to the public right-of-way

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Security and Safety Plan

STAFFING: 1 manager, 1 supporting staff for very 5 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days per 360 day period

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: 6 or less persons/ permitted use 7 or more persons- subject to conditional use permit

HOURS OF OPERATION: 6pm-8am PDT, 5pm-8am PST

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Health permit, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, evacuation plan, one toilet and one shower per gender for every 5 beds and min. of 1 private shower and toilet facility for each areas designated for use by individual families

SOURCES: City of La Palma zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

LAGUNA BEACH

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Institutional, C-1, CN, LBP, SLV & R-3

ZONING MAP:

EMERGENCY HOUSING AGENDA BILL (October 2009): http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?blobid=5480

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 12/4/12

MAXIMUM BEDS: N/A

PARKING: N/A

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: N/A

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: N/A

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: N/A

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Residential Housing/Special needs (including homeless facilities and transitional/supportive housing) are subject to Conditional Use Permit

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: N/A

SOURCES: City of Laguna Beach zoning map, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

LAGUNA HILLS

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: MXU (Mixed-use district)

ZONING MAP: https://www.ci.laguna-hills.ca.us/documentcenter/view/500 (2015)

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 11/13/12

MAXIMUM BEDS: 20

PARKING: 1 per 3 beds and 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 200 sf. min.

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft from another shelter. Emergency shelter shall be located at least 500 ft. from any residential use, public or private park, public or private k–12 school, church, or other religious institution.

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Lighting pursuant to code 9-40.170 and 9-44.060

SOURCES: City of Laguna Hills, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

LAGUNA NIGUEL

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: CN, CC, CO, BP, Pi Districts and CS District of Gateway Specific Plan

ZONING MAP: http://www.cityoflagunaniguel.org/documentcenter/view/702

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 6/5/12

MAXIMUM BEDS: N/A

PARKING: TBD by Comm. Dev. Director

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: N/A

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: N/A

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: N/A

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Varies by zone (LNZC Section 9-1-43.1, Table 4.2)

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: N/A

SOURCES: City of Laguna Niguel, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

LAGUNA WOODS

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: CC, CF-P/I, & CF-P by CUP (Community Commercial; Community Facility Public/Institutional, & Community Facility Private)

ZONING MAP: http://www.cityoflagunawoods.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/2017-09-20-Adopted-Zoning-Map.pdf

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 1/19/11

MAXIMUM BEDS: 20

PARKING: N/A

WAITING/INTAKE: All intake & screenings shall be conducted off-site

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter, min. 1,000 ft. from public park, public/private k-12 school, indoor/outdoor rec facility designed to serve under 18 yr. olds/ child facility

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days, min. 28 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: At least one room of 120 sf., other habitable rooms are not less than 70 sf. No more than 2 persons occupy a room used for sleeping purposes

SOURCES: City of Laguna Woods, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

LAKE FOREST

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Urban Activity Zone (Baker Ranch Planned Community) and Business Park (Pacific Commercentre Planned Community)

ZONING MAP: http://www.animateddemographics.com/lakeforest/zoning_map

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: N/A

MAXIMUM BEDS: 10

PARKING: 1 per 3 beds

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: N/A

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 5pm–8am

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Min. 250 sq. ft. intake and waiting areas. Office reas for administrative purposes. Restrooms. General storage. Bicycle storage, beds, smoking area not visible from street. Adequate lighting.

SOURCES: City of Lake Forest, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

LOS ALAMITOS

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: P-M & C-O (Planned Light Industrial/ Commercial-Professional Office)

ZONING MAP: https://cityoflosalamitos.org/?wpfb_dl=316

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 7/29/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: P-M up to 20; 20 or more CUP C-O requires CUP

PARKING: 1 per 500 sf.

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf./bed, min 100sf.

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Shelters subject to multijurisdictional agreements may not be subject to criteria

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: N/A

SOURCES: City of Los Alamitos, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

MISSION VIEJO

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: BP (Business Park/Industrial)

ZONING MAP: http://cityofmissionviejo.org/sites/default/files/Zoning%20Map.pdf

HOUSING ELEMENT (2013): http://cityofmissionviejo.org/sites/default/files/Housing%20Element.pdf

http://cityofmissionviejo.org/sites/default/files/Housing%20Element.pdf

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 9/8/09

MAXIMUM BEDS: 10

PARKING: 1 per 250 sf. gross floor area

WAITING/INTAKE: At least 500 sf. gross floor area

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 250 sf. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per Business Park/Industrial Zone

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Shelters must be within ½ mile of transit. Transitional and supportive housing shall be considered a residential use subject to the same standards and procedures as other residential uses of the same type in the same zone.

SOURCES: City of Mission Viejo, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

NEWPORT BEACH

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: PI & OA (Private Institution & Office Airport)

ZONING MAP: http://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=660

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 2010

MAXIMUM BEDS: 40

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf./bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: Yes

MINIMUM SEPARATION: N/A

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 14 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Patrol area for 1hr after closing

SOURCES: City of Newport Beach, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

ORANGE

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: M-1 & M-2 (Light Industrial & Industrial)

ZONING MAP: https://www.cityoforange.org/412/Zoning-Map

COUNCIL PRESENTATION ON HOMELESSNESS: http://cityoforange.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=3&clip_id=311&meta_id=25987

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 3/27/10

MAXIMUM BEDS: 100

PARKING: 1 per 6 beds + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 25 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per M-1/M-2 zone

HOURS OF OPERATION: Residents must vacate shelter between 9am–5pm

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Bike rack required. 1 bathroom and shower eper 20 clients. Laundry, kitchen, dining, storage permitted.

SOURCES: City of Orange, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

PLACENTIA

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: M-District (Manufacturing)

ZONING MAP: http://www.placentia.org/DocumentCenter/View/47

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 4/16/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: 30

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds + 1 per staff

WAITING/INTAKE: Min. 10 sf. per bed. Min 6 ft tall.

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 1 staff per 15 beds and 2 staff when facility is open

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 45 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Conform to all “M” Manufacturing District

HOURS OF OPERATION: Admitted between 5pm–6am

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Exterior lighting shall be provided for the entire outdoor and parking area of the property. The lighting shall be stationary, directed away from adjacent properties and public rights-of-way. Separation of male/female/s/family sleeping areas

SOURCES: City of Placentia, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: PQ (Public Quasi- Public)

ZONING MAP: https://www.cityofrsm.org/DocumentCenter/View/192

HOMELESSNESS INFORMATION: https://www.cityofrsm.org/documentcenter/view/212

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 1/5/11

MAXIMUM BEDS: 10

PARKING: 1 per 3 beds

WAITING/INTAKE: 250 sf. (waiting/client intake area)

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: 24 hour on-site supervision

MINIMUM SEPARATION: N/A

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: All lighting shall be subject to section 9.5.080 Lighting Standards.

SOURCES: City of Rancho Santa Margartia, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

SAN CLEMENTE

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: N/A

ZONING MAP: http://www.san-clemente.org/home/showdocument?id=24931

HOMELESSNESS SITE INFORMATION: http://www.san-clemente.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=30052

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: N/A

MAXIMUM BEDS: N/A

PARKING: N/A

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: N/A

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: N/A

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: N/A

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: N/A

SOURCES: City of San Clemente, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: P&I (Public and Institutional)

ZONING MAP: http://sanjuancapistrano.org/Portals/0/Documents/Development%20Services/Zoning%20Map%20%28Color%29.pdf

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 5/1/12

MAXIMUM BEDS: 1 bed per 250 sf.

PARKING: 1 per 3 beds

WAITING/INTAKE: 2 sf. per bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: At least 1 on-site manager during all hours of operation, accompanied by one supporting staff member; 1 staff per 20 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 200 ft. from existing emergency shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 consecutive days or 240 days within any 12 month period

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per public and industrial district

HOURS OF OPERATION: Shall be limited based on the scope of services to be provided

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Strategic plan for handling complaints or concerns from neighboring properties. No loitering of facility residents and other near housing units. Implementation of a security plan with appropriate security measure

SOURCES: City of San Juan Capistrano, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

SANTA ANA

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: M-1 (Light Industrial), M-2 (Heavy Industrial) or Industrial Specific Development (SD)

ZONING MAP: http://www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us/pba/planning/documents/Zoning2014FullCity.pdf

HOMELESSNESS INFORMATION (2013: http://www.santa-ana.org/pba/planning/documents/PC%20MINUTES%2005-28-2013.pdf

HOMELESSNESS ACTION PLAN (2017-18): http://www.santa-ana.org/cda/documents/FY2017-2018AnnualActionPlan.pdf

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 9/3/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: Up to 30 beds, no permit; 30–150 beds, permit required

PARKING: 1 per 5 beds

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf per bed

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 500 ft from residential use/zone, 300 ft from other shelter or multi-service center

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days within a 12 month period

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per underlying district standards

HOURS OF OPERATION: Multi-service centers: 24 hours. Emergency shelters: not required to be open 24 hours.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Must be ½ mile from transit stop. No less than 8 bike spaces. Must provide food prep, dining areas, laundry facilities, restrooms, showers, storage, recreational facilities, areas to provide client services

SOURCES: City of Santa Ana, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

SEAL BEACH

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Boeing Specific Plan (BIDS)

ZONING MAP: http://www.sealbeachca.gov/Portals/0/Documents/MainIndexForZoningMaps_2013.pdf

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 06/10/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: 25

PARKING: N/A

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Yes

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft.

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: BDIS Specific Plan

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: N/A

SOURCES: City of Seal Beach, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

STANTON

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: IG (General Industrial)

ZONING MAP: http://ci.stanton.ca.us/Portals/0/Documents/Departments/community%20development/planning/Maps/Official%20Zoning%20Map.pdf?ver=2017-04-06-155152-743×tamp=1522382770252

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 6/11/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: 20

PARKING: Off-street parking comply with Ch.20.320

WAITING/INTAKE: Ext. waiting area 10sf. per bed. Interior in compliance with building code

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: N/A

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: N/A

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Applicable building code, fire code, and state department of social services licensing requirements.

HOURS OF OPERATION: 4pm and 8am

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Living, dining, and kitchen areas separated from sleeping areas. 35 sf. Of sleeping area per bed. Bathroom and shower facilities. Landline telephone service separate from office. Regular patrol around shelter within 800 ft. Supplemental services (food, counseling, access to social programs, etc.)

SOURCES: City of Stanton, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

TUSTIN

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Planning areas 1C and 3 of the MCAS Training Specific Plan

ZONING MAP: http://www.tustinca.org/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=24712

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 10/7/2014

MAXIMUM BEDS: 192 in PA 3; no max. In PA1C

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: No

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: None

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: No maximum

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Per MCAS Tustin Specific Plan

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: None

SOURCES: City of Tustin, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

VILLA PARK

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: E-4, R-1 with CUP (SF Residential Estate District; Single Family Residential Zone)

ZONING MAP: http://www.invillapark.com/DocumentCenter/Home/View/2084

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: N/A

MAXIMUM BEDS: N/A

PARKING: N/A

WAITING/INTAKE: N/A

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: N/A

STAFFING: N/A

MINIMUM SEPARATION: N/A

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: N/A

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: N/A

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: N/A

SOURCES: City of Villa Park, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

WESTMINSTER

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Permitted by right in an ESO zone placed on an M2 zoned parcel and P/SP (Public/Semi-Public) zones.

OTHER POTENTIAL ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER, BUT SUBJECT TO A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT: C2 (General-Business) and C-M (Commercial-Manufacturing) zones.

ZONING MAP: http://www.ci.westminster.ca.us/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=10523

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 10/9/13

MAXIMUM BEDS: Shelters within Emergency Shelter Overlay District shall not exceed 70; Shelters outside Emergency Shelter Overlay district shall not exceed 30

PARKING: 1 space for staff; 1 space for each 5 beds; ½ space for each room designated for families with children

WAITING/INTAKE: Minimum area shall be no less than 10 sf of floor area for each bed provided; not be located within required yard area; fully screened from view from all public streets adjoining emergency shelter facility

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Safety, Security, and Operational Plan

STAFFING: 1 employee per 15 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: No less than 300 feet from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: Cannot exceed 120 days/365-day period

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: 5pm to 8am PST

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Exterior light for safety.

SOURCES: City of Westminster, City of Westminster Municipal Code http://www.qcode.us/codes/westminster/view.php?topic=17-4-17_400-17_400_053&frames=on, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

YORBA LINDA

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: Light Manufacturing (M-1) Zone

ZONING MAP: https://www.yorbalindaca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/466

SCOPING MEETING ON HOMELESSNESS: https://www.yorbalindaca.gov/documentcenter/view/190

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: 11/5/12

MAXIMUM BEDS: Based on individual capacity of the building and overall facility and shall not be less than 50 sf per bed

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds or ½ for each bedroom designated for family units with children

WAITING/INTAKE: Located internally when feasible. If not feasible external waiting area provided.

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Operation plan

STAFFING: 1 employee per 15 beds

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 500 ft from other shelter, residentially zoned property, and any public or private school as measured by property line

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180/365 days for clients with year long residency and 90/365 days for all others

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: N/A

HOURS OF OPERATION: 6pm–8pm PDT and 5pm–8pm PST

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Min. 1 toilet for every 8 beds per gender. Min 1 shower every 8 beds per gender. Area designated for use by individual families. Adequate exterior lighting. Prohibit alocoholl, tobacco, narcotics.

SOURCES: City of Yorba Linda, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013

COUNTY OF ORANGE

ZONES FOR EMERGENCY SHELTER: All commercial and industrial zoned areas within Housing Opportunities Overlay Zone

ZONING MAP: http://www.ocpublicworks.com/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?blobid=52866

ZONING PLAN ADOPTED: Proposed Ordinance

MAXIMUM BEDS: Up to 50 beds with no use permit required. Over 50 to a maximum of 150 beds with a use permit

PARKING: 1 per 4 beds + 1 for each staff and volunteer on duty

WAITING/INTAKE: 10 sf. Per bed. Exterior waiting shall be separated/screened from right of way

MANAGEMENT PLAN REQUIRED?: Management and operations plan

STAFFING: 1 manager on site at all times, additional staff as necessary

MINIMUM SEPARATION: 300 ft. from another shelter

MAX LENGTH OF STAY: 180 days

SITE DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS: Comply with base district standards

HOURS OF OPERATION: 24 hours a day unless granted an exemption

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: one toilet for every 10 beds per gender, one shower for every 10 beds per gender, bike racks, may provide kitchen, dining area, laundry and storage, on-site trash enclosure, trash removed from premises daily

SOURCES: City of Villa Park, Orange County “Summary of Emergency Shelter Ordinances Provisions in Orange County” - Nov. 4, 2013