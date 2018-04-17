Voice of OC Publisher Joins Media Executives in ACCOC Panel Discussion

A panel discussion amongst “distinguished media figures from Southern California” included Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr.

The Association of California Cities – Orange County hosted a business dinner April 12 with a discussion about the 2018 elections, changes in the media and the digital age, and top issues facing the Orange County region. The panel was moderated by Orange County Business Journal editor Pete Weitzner and included Santana, NBC4’s Orange County Bureau Chief Viggi Vargas, Rick Reiff and Orange County Register Senior Editor Todd Harmonson.