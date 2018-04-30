Voice of OC Staff Speak at CSU Fullerton Communications Week

Voice of OC reporter Spencer Custodio and digital editor Sonya Quick both presented during Cal State Fullerton’s Communications Week.

Quick was on a Tuesday panel discussing “Digital News and Audience Engagement.” She was joined on the panel by Frank Russell, CSU Fullerton professor and moderator of the panel; Seth Liss, content director for Tribune Interactive; and Sona Patel, senior social strategy and user-generated content editor at The New York Times.

Custodio was on a Wednesday panel talking about “Careers in News Media: Landing Jobs and Keeping Them.” He was joined on the panel by Bonnie Stewart, CSU Fullerton professor and moderator of the panel; Rudy Chinchilla, digital news producor at KNBC/NBC4; Alex Groves, associate editor of Valley News; and Jennifer Karmarkar, a city editor at the Orange County Register.