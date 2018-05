Feet to the Fire Panelists – Daily Pilot Columnist Barbara Venezia and LA Times Executive Editor for Community News John Canalis – join Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana Jr. and update all the jockeying in the June primary bid for the 48th Congressional District, a seat now held by Republican Dana Rohrabacher. The podcast also features a lively discussion about the state of news media in Orange County as the local press corps prepares for the annual OC Press Club awards.