Voice of OC Publisher Will Join KPCC Election Night Discussion

KPCC’s AirTalk with Larry Mantle live election night special will feature Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr.

The special will air from 8-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 5. Santana will be joining in a news discussion on the Orange County races as the first primary election polls close. Tune in at 8 p.m. on the radio at 89.3 FM or online at www.scpr.org.

Santana will be brought back Wednesday morning on KPCC for election recap discussions on AirTalk between 10 a.m. and noon.

KNX Radio will also feature Santana’s election news analysis on segments throughout election day.