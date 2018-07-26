Voice of OC Releases 2018 Staff Diversity Report

Voice of OC has released its 2018 diversity staffing report. This report is just one section on our new best practices page that better explains the ethics and guidelines that go into producing our news reports.

The complex issues we face as a society require respect for different viewpoints. Race, class, generation, gender and geography all affect point of view. Reflecting these differences in our reporting leads to better, more nuanced stories and a better-informed community.

We seek diverse voices in our management and reporting staff. Our staffing report is below.