Voice of OC Civic Editor Tracy Wood Recalls Reporting on McCain’s Release from North Vietnam

Voice of OC Civic Editor Tracy Wood, one of the few female combat correspondents in Vietnam, remembers the day John McCain was released in Vietnam.

Wood was one of only three journalists on hand to witness when McCain and 102 other prisoners of war were released from the Hanoi Hilton in March 1973.

In a recent interview recalling that day, Wood shared that she was “really sad. That guy went through so damned much and the remarkable thing is he seemed to learn from each setback and become better for it.”

Wood was a 25-year-old reporter for United Press International and had been in Vietnam for a year when the prisoner release was announced, two months after the agreement between the United States and North Vietnamese to end the war.