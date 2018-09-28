Voice of OC Publisher Moderating this Sunday’s Irvine City Council Candidate Forum

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., will moderate this Sunday’s Irvine City Council candidate forum.

The forum is hosted by Irvine Watchdog, a nonpartisan volunteer group that invited all of the mayoral and council candidates.

Two city council seats are up this year with twelve people vying for the positions. Nine of the candidates will attend the event.

A candidate meet and greet starts at 4:15 p.m. and the forum is from 5 to 7 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 30. The event is in the Irvine High School Theatre, 4321 Walnut Ave.

Seating is limited and people wishing to attend should sign up at: www.Irvinewatchdog.org.