Voice of OC Publisher to Moderate Santa Ana Community Safety Forum

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr., will moderate a Santa Ana public safety forum tonight.

Panelists include: Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin, Santa Ana Unified School District Police Chief Anastasia Smith, City of Santa Ana Homeless Services Manager Hafsa Kaka, youth resident Juan Plasencia, Project Kinship’s Steven Kim and Neutral Ground’s Pastor Nati Alvardo.

The 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26 event is a discussion amongst adult and youth residents, local organizations, city staff and Santa Ana Police. The forum is at the Delhi Center, 505 Central Ave., Santa Ana.

To RSVP for the event, click here.

For more information, contact Ruben Barreto at info@sa-bhc.org or 714-617-8891.