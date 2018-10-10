Irvine Barclay Theatre Presents The Side Deal

0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

Press Contact:

Christopher Trela / ArtsPR

O: 714.708.3119

C: 714.317.3771

ctrela@ArtsPR.org

IRVINE BARCLAY THEATRE

PRESENTS

Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 / 8 p.m.

Irvine, CA – October 1, 2018 – Take four successful musicians from three different renowned bands (Charlie Colin of Train, Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray, Joel Owen and Scott Owen of PawnShop kings) playing renditions of their No. 1 hits combined with new music, and you have one of the hottest up-and-coming bands on the alt-rock scene: The SIDE DEAL, scheduled to perform in concert with special guest O’Neill Hudson at the Irvine Barclay Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at 8 p.m.

The Side Deal concert will include two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians sitting in for several songs: former Talking Heads guitarist Jerry Harrison, who is producing new Side Deal recordings, and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan).

Tickets for The SIDE DEAL concert are $35 to $75, with a limited number of Gold Seats available for $150 which includes front orchestra seating, Gold Bar admission and complimentary beverages starting one hour before the show, plus a meet & greet with the artists after the show. For tickets and more information, visit TheBarclay.org or call (949) 854-4646.

About The SIDE DEAL

The SIDE DEAL began as a collaboration of four artists from Southern California drawn together by a passion for great music. After years of independent, successful careers, Charlie Colin (Train), Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray), Joel Owen and Scott Owen (PawnShop kings) decided to form a new band several years ago after having known each other for decades. Soon thereafter they discovered the transcendent musical bond of sound and synergy (surpassing even their former projects), which has led to an accelerated creative output and deep friendship.

Since forming, The SIDE DEAL has performed at multiple events showcasing their signature four-part vocal harmony and modern rock approach. Recent gigs include the 2017 and 2018 Sundance Film Festivals, performing the National Anthem at a 2018 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA playoff game, backing Alice Cooper for the Jesse Rees Foundation Annual Charity event, headlining the opening night of the 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival with special guest Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, and headlining The Coach House earlier this year.

Charlie Colin is a two-time Grammy award winner with three Billboard Top 10 Singles and three Platinum records. Stan Frazier is a two-time No. 1 hit songwriter with four Billboard Top 10 singles and two Platinum records. Scott and Joel Owen were recently named by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of “The 10 New Artists You Need to Know” following their sixth independent record release.

Collectively, The SIDE DEAL members have sold over 20 million albums worldwide, garnered over 230 million views on YouTube, and performed 5,000+ shows worldwide to a cumulative audience of more than 6.5 million people.

Their live set includes familiar and revamped renditions of their global hits including Train’s “Drops of Jupiter,” “Calling All Angels,” and “Meet Virginia,” and Sugar Ray’s “Fly,” “Someday,” and “Every Morning,” alongside new The SIDE DEAL originals such as “Burn the Ships” and “SOS.”

The SIDE DEAL is currently in the studio working on new material produced by former Talking Heads guitarist Jerry Harrison.

The SIDE DEAL’s debut release is set to coincide with their concert at the Irvine Barclay Theatre.

Irvine Barclay Information

(949) 854-4646

thebarclay.org

4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612

About Irvine Barclay Theatre

Since opening its doors in 1990, Irvine Barclay Theatre has emerged as one of California’s most imaginative performing arts showcases. A unique collaborative venture among the City of Irvine, the University of California, Irvine, and the private sector, the theatre has a reputation for wide-ranging programming in the fields of contemporary dance, music, and theater arts. Performances take place in the 750-seat “jewel box” theatre which is renowned for its intimate atmosphere and superb acoustics.

Irvine Barclay Theatre is an independent non-profit organization established with the vision of creating a unique performing arts venue to showcase top quality artists, to provide a superior facility for local and regional arts groups, and to enhance UCI’s educational mission, particularly the programs generated by its School of the Arts. The theatre building is named for Mr. Richard Barclay, an area philanthropist, who provided the leading gift for the theatre’s construction. The theatre auditorium is named for Dr. George and Arlene Cheng, also area philanthropists.

Irvine Barclay Theatre has gained a national reputation for its great acoustics, intimate feel, and the high quality of its production facilities. Among artists, it is a venue of choice when performing in southern California. For more information, visit www.TheBarclay.org.