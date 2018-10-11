Chance Theater’s ‘The Other Place’ extends thru October 28th

0 Shares Email

Due to popular demand and overwhelming critical response, Chance Theater is excited to announce…

The Other Place extends thru October 28th

Chance Theater’s Orange County premiere of Sharr White’s psychological mystery will add four more performances to its sold-out run.

October 11, 2018 … Anaheim, California … Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, is excited to announce that Sharr White’s The Other Place will be adding performances on Friday, October 26 at 8pm; Saturday, October 27 at 3pm and 8pm; and Sunday, October 28 at 3pm. Performances will take place at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Fyda-Mar Stage.

Since it started previews, The Other Place has been a hit with Chance Theater audiences, and recent previews are just piling on the accolades, especially for Jacqueline Wright, who stars as brilliant neurologist, Juliana Smithton.

A selection of press quotes for Chance Theater’s 2018 production:

“A must-see… cunningly constructed” — Voice of OC

“A dynamic piece of theater bolstered by Jacqueline Wright’s magnificent performance” — Daily Pilot

“An intimate drama with enormous punch” — Broadway World

“a multidimensional Jacqueline Wright, who either by Matthew McCray’s directorial vision or just raw stage presence commandeers the stage whenever she’s on it” — OC Weekly

Dr. Juliana Smithton, a trailblazing neurologist, is about to deliver the most important seminar of her medical career – but things are getting weird. The burden of her estranged daughter, the fallout from her troubled marriage, and the pressure of launching a tempestuous wonder drug are causing her to see things… hear things… not the least of which include a mysterious woman in a yellow bikini sitting in the front row of this very audience. Is Dr. Smithton losing her brilliant mind to a world of lies? Or is she actually seeing the whole truth for the very first time? The Other Place is a family drama wrapped in a mystery that delves into the dark underbelly of “having it all.”

ABOUT CHANCE THEATER

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, CHANCE THEATER recently received a National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing. The Chance has won six Ovation Awards, including two for Best Production of a Musical – Intimate Theater for its West Coast premiere of Triassic Parq – The Musical and Southern California premiere of Jerry Springer – The Opera, as well as four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater “the official resident theater company of Anaheim”, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as “Outstanding Arts Organization”. Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Arts Orange County, Anaheim Arts Council, and LA Stage Alliance, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.

CALENDAR LISTING

WHAT: THE OTHER PLACE

Juliana Smithton is a respected neurologist whose life has recently begun unraveling. Her husband is leaving her, her daughter has eloped with a much older man and even she’s beginning to question her own good health. A compelling and acclaimed drama in which nothing is quite what it seems, The Other Place is an intimate mystery that blurs fact with fiction, past with present, and Juliana’s perception with ever-elusive truth. An elaborately crafted theatrical work, this Outer Critics Circle Award nominee will likely keep you talking long after the curtain has closed.

WHEN: Extended thru October 28, 2018; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; Sundays at 3pm

WHERE: Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Fyda-Mar Stage

5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807

TICKETS: $26.00 – $35.00. Call (888) 455-4212 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com.

Discounts available for children (ages 4+), seniors, students and military.

