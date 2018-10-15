Graeme James Performs Celtic Folk at Soka

0 Shares Email

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Renee Bodie

rbodie@soka.edu

(949) 480-4821

Soka’s TenPints Music Series Returns with

Graeme James Performing Celtic Folk

in Soka University’s Intimate Black Box Theatre

Friday, November 16, 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

(Alisa Viejo, CA, October 15, 2018) In cooperation with TenPints Entertainment, Soka Performing Arts Center will present New Zealander Graeme James, with his personal brand of Celtic Folk music. Joining him in the intimate Black Box Theatre will be Canadian singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop whose elegant and impactful music averages 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Graeme James with Joshua Hyslop will perform on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 8:00pm Tickets are $20 for adults; and $16 for students, seniors, and active military families. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at PerformingArts.Soka.edu or by calling 949-480-4ART (4278).

TenPints New Music Series: Soka University’s Black Box Theatre which is transformed into a charming music club. TenPints presents up-and-coming, local and touring musicians and bands to encourage the creation and discovery of new music in contemporary genres like rock, folk, hip hop, and pop. This intimate, club-like space also provides room to dance for when the music moves you.

About Graeme James and Joshua Hyslop

Hailing from New Zealand, Graeme James is a classically trained violinist who has since mastered guitar, bass, baritone ukulele, and mandolin. After earning recognition as a busker, he self-released two cover albums, both selling thousands of copies. His first single “Alive” has accumulated nearly two million streams on Spotify. His debut album rose to number three on the New Zealand album chart and was nominated for the NZ Music Award for 2017 Folk Album of the Year.

Canadian singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop’s elegant and impactful music averages 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Hyslop’s innate capability to empathize encourages you to feel close to every word. “I hope people really listen and immerse themselves in this record,” says Hyslop. “It’d be great if they really spent time with the lyrics. There’s a lot going on for people underneath the surface. I hope this album encourages people to be a little more patient and a little more kind.”

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Entering its eighth season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage, Soka Performing Arts is on the campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. Now under the leadership of General Manager Renee Bodie, the 1,000-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.

Designed truly to reflect the university’s commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring a black box theatre and dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photovoltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility’s electrical needs.

Soka University of America is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate program. The campus is rated in the Top 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges in US News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2019.” The university is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs and was founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. For more information: www.soka.edu.

Video Links:

“Alive” by Graeme James

“The Flood” by Joshua Hyslop

Event Info:

Graeme James – Indie Folk

Friday, November 16, 2018, at 8:00 p.m.

Event URL: http://bit.ly/SokaGraemeJames

Soka University of America

1 University Drive

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Tickets: $20/$16 students, seniors, and active military families (General Admission)

949-480-4ART (4278)

Media Contacts:

Renee Bodie

rbodie@soka.edu

(949) 480-4821

Gary W. Murphy/Consultant

gmurphypr@gmail.com

(213) 700-9645

Graeme James (left) and Joshua Hyslop (right)

