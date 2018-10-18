Yorba Linda Arts Alliance Presents Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along

0 Shares Email

The Yorba Linda Arts Alliance Foundation proudly presents the fifteenth annual Handel’s Messiah sing-along on Sunday November 25. Two concerts will be offered this year, at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m. Doors open 1/2 hour prior to each concert, no reserved seating.

The audience is invited to join in singing the favorite choruses, including the beloved Hallelujah Chorus. The Orchestra and Chorus are directed by Fred Francis.

A limited number of music scores are available to either borrow or purchase. Baroque costumes(18th century) are encouraged!

The event is held in the beautiful east room of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library at 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, Ca 92886.

Free admission. Your donations are greatly appreciated, either at the door, or by visiting our gofundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/ handel039s-messiah-sing-along- 2018

Free parking available, overflow parking across the street in the Friends Church lot.