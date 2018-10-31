arts.staff.20181031.release.casaromantica

0 Shares Email

Casa Romantica brings Bay Area superstars Redwood Tango Ensemble to Orange County Casa Classic: Redwood Tango Ensemble

Thursday, November 29, 2018 @ 7PM | Tickets $20-25; on sale now

San Clemente, CA – Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, a nonprofit southern California cultural center, expands the boundaries of its Casa Classic series this autumn with a performance by the Redwood Tango Ensemble. Led by composer and bandoneónist Charles Gorczynski, the contemporary tango sextet from Oakland, California has developed a signature style and sound within the world of tango composition. Redwood Tango Ensemble is a tango group in its lifeblood, but its sound and sensibility bend conventional notions of genre and musical identity, reaching into new music, chamber music, and modern jazz.

“Redwood Tango Ensemble’s music is beautiful and dynamic – there’s no one quite like them on the scene, tango or otherwise,” says Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika D. Palys. “Casa Romantica is proud to share this alternative genre of classical music with music lovers and audiences of all ages in Orange County.”

The sextet includes bandoneón, cello, piano, violin, and double bass or guitar. Their fluency in multiple genres has caused music aficionados to draw comparisons with the famed Kronos Quartet, with whom Redwood Tango Ensemble has shared head billing with at music festivals such as Portland’s Chamber Music Northwest and Chicago’s Summerdance and Tango Week.

Redwood Tango Ensemble has achieved musical celebrity status in the Bay Area’s world music scene, with over 100 performances each year. The group tours the US and Canada annually and served as the 2017 ensemble in residence for Tango Sin Fin’s compositional program in Portland, Oregon. The group has also been awarded scholarships for Tango Para Músicos in 2017, and won the 2016 MGP grant from San Francisco Friends of Chamber Music to support new original compositions.

Wherever they go, Redwood Tango Ensemble draws hordes of audiences who listen and dance enthusiastically to the group’s scintillating music.

If you go: Casa Classic: Redwood Tango Ensemble performs at Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on Thursday, November 29 at 7:00 PM in the Main Salon. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and a donation bar will serve wine and non-alcoholic refreshments. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for Casa members. Tickets are available online at CasaRomantica.org/Calendar, by telephone at (949) 498-2139, or in person at the administrative offices during public hours.

The Casa Classic series is made possible with support from Fluidmaster.

About Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Under the leadership of Executive Director Berenika D. Palys, Casa Romantica has commissioned several critically-acclaimed works, including Casa Coastal: The Art of Baja California (2018; visual art), Casa Theater: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2018; theater), Casa Kinetic: Celebrating Tap Dance Legends (2018; dance), Casa Coastal: Rebecca Louise Law (2017; visual art), Casa Kinetic: Contemporary Dance Collective (2017; contemporary dance), The Beauty of the Butterfly (2017; visual art), Casa Kinetic: Carrie Lee Riggins (2016; contemporary dance), Casa Drama: Slings & Arrows (2015; theater), and Open Casa: The Photographs of Douglas Kirkland (2015; visual art). The 2018-19 Casa Captivating season includes more music, visual and performing arts commissions, and an enhanced wellness program.

“Casa Romantica strives to be the epicenter for innovative artistic experiences in our southern California community,” says Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika D. Palys.

Casa Romantica also hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round. The institution’s annual Casa Romantica Music Festival and Academy has received critical praise for its comprehensive two-week music studies program in cello, piano, viola, and violin. Casa Romantica also offers a Summer Dance Workshop, a Spring Break Arts Week, various art, literature, and horticulture events to grades K-12, and welcomes over 2,000 children from the Capistrano Unified School District each year for STEAM-based field trips that examine the history of San Clemente and the coastal environment.

Mission Statement: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672. Hours: Tuesday—Thursday 11 am—4 pm; Friday—Sunday 10am—2pm; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members and children under age 13 visit for FREE. For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org

