$25 Digital Lottery Announced for Every Performance of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

“ONE OF THE MOST REMARKABLE SHOWS IN MUSICAL THEATER HISTORY.”

– THE WASHINGTON POST

ANNOUNCES $25 DIGITAL LOTTERY FOR

EVERY PERFORMANCE

January 1 – 13, 2019

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets on sale now

DEAR EVAN HANSEN producer Stacey Mindich has announced that the show will host a digital ticket lottery when it comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 1-13, 2019, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets per performance. The digital lottery will begin accepting entries 48 hours prior to the first performance and will be accepted until 9 a.m. the day before the performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue for every performance. All entrants are encouraged to follow Dear Evan Hansen on Instagram (@dearevanhansen), Twitter (@dearevanhansen) and Facebook (@DearEvanHansen) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen.