Pacific Chorale Celebrates the Holidays with 2 Concerts and a Gala

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

For release: November 15, 2018

Contacts:

Molly Buzick Pontin, DMA, Managing Director, MOLLY@PACIFICCHORALE.ORG

Ryan McSweeney, Director of Marketing & Box Office, RYAN@PACIFICCHORALE.ORG

714/662-2345

PACIFIC CHORALE CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH 2 CONCERTS & GALA

December 1: “Carols by Candlelight” at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Newport Beach

December 22 & 23: “Tis the Season!” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

December 22: Holiday Gala, “Imagine, Inspire, Create” at The Center Club, Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa, CA – December 2018 will see Orange County’s Pacific Chorale give voice to the holiday spirit with two contrasting concerts: “Carols by Candlelight” at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach and “Tis the Season!” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. The first of the two “Tis the Season!” performances will be followed by the Chorale’s annual Holiday Gala fundraising dinner, “Imagine, Inspire, Create,” at The Center Club, located just across the Argyros Plaza from the concert hall.

Carols by Candlelight

A magical evening of traditional carols and classical Christmas works presented by a chamber choir of Pacific Chorale’s professional singers in an intimate candlelit setting.

Date & Time: Saturday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Conductor: Robert Istad, Artistic Director

Featuring: Members of Pacific Chorale

David Clemensen, piano

Jung-A Lee, organ

Location: Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church

2046 Mar Vista Dr., Newport Beach, CA 92660

Tickets: From $25 to $70

Call 714/662-2345 or visit pacificchorale.org

Once in Royal David’s City arr. David Willcocks

The Wexford Carol arr. Michael McGlynn

Ríu Ríu arr. Michael McGlynn

Of the Father’s Love Begotten arr. Molly Ijames

God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen* arr. David Willcocks

Gloria from Mass for Double Choir Frank Martin

Es ist ein Ros (Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming) Michael Praetorius/Melchior Vulpius

Magnificat Arvo Pärt

Noé, Noé! Pastores cantate domino Guillaume Bouzignac

O Little Town of Bethlehem* arr. Ralph Vaughan Williams

Huron Carol arr. Sara Quartel

The Flight Richard Causton

Let My Love Be Heard Jake Runestad

Virga Jesse floruit Michael Austin Miller

Angels We Have Heard on High arr. Benjamin Harlan

Lobet den Herrn from Singet dem Herrn, BWV 225 J.S. Bach

Dona Nobis Pacem Bob Chilcott

sing-along selection

“Carols by Candlelight” is sponsored by Trish O’Donnell, in loving memory of John O’Donnell

Tis the Season!

This popular family holiday extravaganza in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a seasonal favorite. Artistic Director Robert Istad leads Pacific Chorale, the Southern California Children’s Concert Chorus (Lori Loftus, Founding Artistic Director and Conductor) and the brass and percussion of Pacific Symphony in a concert of traditional carols, holiday favorites, and new surprises, including a visit from Santa Claus.

Dates & Times: Saturday, December 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 23 at 3:00 p.m.

Conductor: Robert Istad, Artistic Director

Featuring: Pacific Chorale

Members of Pacific Symphony—Carl St.Clair, Music Director

Southern California Children’s Concert Chorus—Lori Loftus, Founding Director

Location: Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Tickets: $29 to $140

Call 714/662-2345 (Pacific Chorale) or 714/556-2787 (Segerstrom Center)

or visit pacificchorale.org

A Christmas Gloria Gary Fry

Hark, the Herald Angels Sing arr. David Willcocks

Sussex Carol arr. Ian Crawford

Angels We Have Heard on High arr. John Rutter

Ave Maria Felix Mendelssohn

Welcome Yule! B. Wayne Bisbee

Northern Lights Ēriks Ešenvalds

Personent Hodie arr. Will Todd

Trinity Te Deum Ēriks Ešenvalds

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas John Williams

Feliz Navidad Jose Feliciano

The Christmas Waltz Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn

A Holly Jolly Christmas Johnny Marks

Jingle Bells arr. David Willcocks

Dormi, Dormi, bel Bambin arr. Valerie S. Crescenz

Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi

This Endris Night Z. Randall Stroope

Ave Maria Franz Biebl

Silent Night arr. Roger Wagner

We Wish You a Merry Christmas arr. Arthur Harris

Joy to the World arr. Mack Wilberg

Encore: Hallelujah Chorus, from Messiah George Frideric Handel

Holiday Gala

“Imagine, Inspire, Create” is the theme for Pacific Chorale’s 2018 Holiday Gala, continuing the celebration on into the evening following the Saturday performance of “Tis the Season!” Chaired by Susan Lindley, this black tie-optional evening will feature a short-ribs holiday dinner (fish and vegetarian options also available), holiday entertainment, and an auction featuring trips and special experiences.

Date & Time: Saturday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Event Chair: Susan Lindley

Location: The Center Club,

650 Town Center Drive, Garden Level, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Tickets: Single tickets are $300 per person.

Table sponsorships and syndicated tables are available.

Contact Rachel Van Skike at 714/662-2345 for more details.

Pacific Chorale gratefully acknowledges its generous sponsors:

Platinum Season Sponsor:

Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons

Silver Season Sponsor:

Charles and Ling Zhang

ABOUT ROBERT ISTAD

Dr. Robert Istad has served as Pacific Chorale’s Artistic Director since July 1, 2017. He has prepared choruses for many of the world’s leading orchestral conductors, and has been featured on a number of recordings including The John Williams Collection on Sony Classical and Nostos: The Homecoming of Music on Yarlung Records. He continues in his role as Professor of Music, Director of Choral Studies, California State University, Fullerton. He is also serving as the President of the California Choral Directors Association and was recently elected to the board of directors of the national choral industry’s association, Chorus America.

ABOUT PACIFIC CHORALE

Pacific Chorale has delighted national and international audiences with concerts of great choral music performed at the highest musical standards since 1968. Under the artistic leadership of Robert Istad, the organization produces a series of concerts each year at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, where it serves as the sole resident choir. The mission of Pacific Chorale is to inspire our community through artistry and innovation in choral music performances and education programs.

Pacific Chorale is recognized for exceptional artistic expression, preserving and performing classical choral music as well as stimulating American-focused programming. Pacific Chorale presents a substantial performance season of its own and is sought regularly to perform with the nation’s leading symphonies. Pacific Chorale has infused an Old World art form with California’s hallmark innovation and cultural independence, developing innovative new concepts in programming, and expanding the traditional concepts of choral repertoire and performance. The organization boasts over 30 world premieres and has released 14 self-produced recordings.

In addition to its long-standing partnership with Pacific Symphony, with whom Pacific Chorale made its Carnegie Hall debut in April 2018, the Chorale has performed with such renowned American ensembles as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony, the National Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, and Musica Angelica.

Pacific Chorale has also toured extensively to more than 19 countries in Europe, South America and Asia, and has collaborated with the London Symphony, the Munich Symphony, L’Orchestre Lamoureux and L’Orchestre de St-Louis-en-l’Île of Paris, the National Orchestra of Belgium, the China National Symphony, the Hong Kong Sinfonietta, the Estonian National Symphony, and the Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional of Argentina.

Pacific Chorale also places a significant emphasis on choral music education, offering grades 1-6 after-school programs, a high school student summer camp, and a community-wide singing event at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

