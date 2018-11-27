Rita Rudner to Perform ‘Her Absolutely, Positively, Last Show of 2018’ at Laguna Playhouse

3 Shares Email

PRESS CONTACT: David Elzer, 818-508-1754 davidelzer@me.com

A LAGUNA BEACH HOLIDAY TRADITION!

RING IN 2019 WITH SUPERSTAR COMEDIENNE RITA RUDNER in

RITA RUDNER: HER ABSOLUTELY, POSITIVELY, LAST SHOW OF 2018

Monday, December 31 beginning at 7pm at Laguna Playhouse!

Featuring Special Opening Act – 92629!

“Soft-spoken but not without bite, and all delivered with exquisite timing!” – New York Times.

November 27, 2018…Laguna Beach, CA…Laguna Playhouse is thrilled to announce a hilarious way to start your New Year, its fifth annual New Year’s Eve celebration performance of superstar comedienne Rita Rudner in RITA RUDNER: HER ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY LAST SHOW OF 2018. RITA RUDNER: HER ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY LAST SHOW OF 2018 will perform on Monday, December 31 at 7pm at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Rita Rudner is not only one of America’s top comedians — she’s also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. A house-filling favorite in Vegas, Rudner is beloved for her witty one-liners, which have helped make hers the longest-running solo show in Vegas history — she’s sold more than a million tickets during her time there.

Now this comedy legend is hosting her own early evening New Year’s Eve party at Laguna Playhouse, where you’ll toast the end of 2018 and watch the ball drop on the East Coast with a complimentary champagne drink and dessert. Rita Rudner’s “Absolutely, Positively Rita’s Last Show Ever in 2018” is a one night special performance featuring special musical guests 92629 (Molly Bergman and Peyton Goss).

ABOUT RITA RUDNER

Rudner has performed over 2,000 solo shows in Las Vegas since the MGM Corporation built a theatre for her in 2002. She was named Las Vegas “Comedian Of The Year” nine years in a row, in 2006 received The Nevada Ballet’s Woman Of The Year Award and in 2017 received a Casino Entertainment Legend Award.

Rita’s first solo HBO special, Rita Rudner’s One Night Stand, was nominated for several awards, as was her eponymous English BBC television show that later appeared in the USA on A&E. Rudner’s two one-hour specials for HBO, Born to Be Mild and Married Without Children, were ratings standout and in 2008 she starred in PBS’s first ever stand-up comedy special, Rita Rudner: Live From Las Vegas. Rita’s most recent special, A Tale Of Two Dresses, is currently available On Demand.

Rita Rudner has written five books, including such bestselling non-fiction titles as Naked Beneath My Clothes and Rita Rudner’s Guide to Men and the novels Tickled Pink and Turning the Tables. The audio version of Tickled Pink received a Grammy nomination. Her most recent book is her latest collection of essays, called I Still Have It…I Just Can’t Remember Where I Put It.

Rita Rudner moved to New York at the age of 15 to become a dancer on Broadway. She appeared in several shows, including the original productions of Follies and Mack and Mabel. It was while in Annie on Broadway that she began exploring the comedy clubs of Manhattan. In the early 1980s, Rudner took a full-time leap from chorus lines to punch lines and was soon a regular guest on both Late Night With David Letterman and The Tonight Show.

Rudner is a frequent collaborator with her writer/producer husband of thirty years, Martin Bergman. The couple’s first produced film script was Peter’s Friends. The film, starring Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, Kenneth Branagh, Imelda Staunton, Stephen Fry, and Rita, won the Evening Standard Peter Sellers’ Award for Comedy and was nominated for the Goya Award for Best European Film of 1994. The couple’s most recent play Two’s A Crowd had its world premiere at the Laguna Playhouse this September and will receive its New York premiere next summer.

For more information on Rita, log on to her website at www.ritafunny.com or become her fan on Facebook.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

RITA RUDNER: HER ABSOLUTELY POSITIVELY LAST SHOW OF 2018 will perform on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 7pm.

Tickets range from $107.00 – $133.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. – 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015 as one of Orange County Register’s “Best of OC” in the category of Live Theatre, and has been recognized by OC Hotlist in their “Best Theatre Group” winning first place in 2017 and 2016. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.

Learn What’s Going On at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.