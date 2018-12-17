Prize-winning Viano String Quartet to Perform at Soka

0 Shares Email

The Colburn School Returns to Soka Performing Arts Center for the Second Year of Colburn @Soka

Prize-Winning Viano String Quartet Performs on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 3pm

(Aliso Viejo, CA, December 13, 2018) – Returning for a second year, Los Angeles’ renowned Colburn School will once again present a series of intimate chamber performances of classical music in Soka Performing Arts Center’s extraordinary concert hall.

This series features the Viano String Quartet on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for students, seniors, and active military families. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at PerformingArts.Soka.edu or by calling 949-480-4ART (4278).

Program will include:

Haydn–String Quartet in G major, Op. 77, No. 1

Dvořák–String Quartet No. 12 in F major “American,” Op. 96

Beethoven–String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3 “Razumovsky”

About Colburn @Soka

Colburn @Soka is a collaboration between two of California’s notable arts organizations: the Colburn School and Soka Performing Arts Center. This series provides the audience an opportunity to see classical music’s rising stars in an intimate and acoustically stunning setting. It features outstanding young soloists and ensembles specifically chosen by the Colburn faculty for their artistry and professional potential. Viano String Quartet is the second of three performances to appear during the current 2018-19 Season. Also on schedule is violinist Aubrey Oliverson in March 2019.

About Viano String Quartet

Praised for their “huge range of dynamics, massive sound, and spontaneity” (American Record Guide), the Viano String Quartet was a top prizewinner at the Ninth Osaka International Chamber Music Competition as well as the 2018 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition. Formed in 2015 by Hao Zhou, Lucy Wang, Aiden Kane, and Tate Zawadiuk, the quartet has collaborated in concert with esteemed artists such as Emanuel Ax, Martin Beaver, Robert Chen, and Paul Coletti.

Recently, the Viano String Quartet has been featured on NPR’s “What Makes It Great” concert series. As firm believers in community engagement, the quartet participated in the “Play It Forward” Residency in March 2017, a collaboration between the Bellingham Festival of Music and the Whatcom Symphony Orchestra, and partook in its outreach initiative to reach school children in the northern Washington State area.

About Soka Performing Arts Center

Entering its eighth season of presenting the best of live performances on its extraordinary stage, Soka Performing Arts is located on the campus of Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, California. Under the leadership of General Manager Renee Bodie, the 1,000-seat concert hall features world-class acoustics designed by Yasuhisa Toyota, acoustic designer of noted performance venues like Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.

Designed truly to reflect the university’s commitment to sustainability, the concert hall and adjacent Maathai Hall (featuring a black box theatre and dance studio) have been built to Gold LEED standards and feature vegetated green roofs. Photovoltaic cells on the Soka Performing Arts Center roof generate approximately 15% of the facility’s electrical needs.

Soka University of America is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate program. The campus is rated in the Top 25 National Liberal Arts Colleges in US News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2019.” The university is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs and was founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights, and the sanctity of life. For more information: www.soka.edu.

Event Info:

Colburn @Soka with Viano String Quartet

Sunday, January 20, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.

Event URL: https://bit.ly/SokaColburnViano

Soka Performing Arts Center

Soka University of America

1 University Drive

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Tickets: $20/$16 students, seniors, and active military families (General Admission)

949-480-4ART (4278)

