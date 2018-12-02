Chance Theater Adds 5 Performances to ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

2 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information. To submit a press release for Arts & Culture, email hjanssen@voiceofoc.org.

\

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Due to popular demand, A Charlie Brown Christmas adds 5 performances

Everyone’s favorite holiday TV classic extends its run thru December 30 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Fyda-Mar Stage

November 30, 2018 … Anaheim, California … Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, is excited to announce A Charlie Brown Christmas has added 5 performances to its regular production run — Tuesday, December 11 at 7pm; Wednesday, December 12 at 7pm; and Sunday, December 30 at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm. Created by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, this stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer is presented by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson, and will be directed by Resident Artist James McHale.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas is a present the whole family can enjoy! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story, this holiday treat features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters. There’s no better way to discover the magic of the season!

“It’s like watching the television special come to life!” – Around The Town Chicago

“A sweet and touching, live action version that is itself an instant holiday classic” – Broadway World

Joining James McHale on the production team for A Charlie Brown Christmas is production designer Masako Tobaru (Big Fish), production designer Megan Hill (Fancy Nancy), costume designer Christina Marie Perez (In The Heights), and stage manager Kelsey Somerville (Big Fish).

The cast for A Charlie Brown Christmas includes resident artist Laura M. Hathaway (Big Fish), returning artists Matt Takahashi (Big Fish), Dimithri Perera (Stinky Cheese Man), Angela Griswold (Anne of Green Gables), Hannah Schill (The Eight: Reindeer Monologues), and Seth Weiner (The Who’s Tommy). Juston Gonzalez, Austin Brooks Rae, Nathan Shube, Jennifer Noce, and Adriana Rodriguez Burciaga are making their Chance debut with this production.

Bette & Wylie Aitken are the Season Producers and for the entire 2018 schedule.

ABOUT CHANCE THEATER

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, CHANCE THEATER recently received a National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing. The Chance has won six Ovation Awards, including two for Best Production of a Musical – Intimate Theater for its West Coast premiere of Triassic Parq – The Musical and Southern California premiere of Jerry Springer – The Opera, as well as four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater “the official resident theater company of Anaheim”, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as “Outstanding Arts Organization”. Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Network of Ensemble Theaters, and the LA Stage Alliance, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.

CALENDAR LISTING

WHAT: A Charlie Brown Christmas

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new stage adaptation! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas is a present the whole family can enjoy! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story, this holiday treat features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters. There’s no better way to discover the magic of the season!

WHEN:

Preview Performances:

December 7 – 9, 2018

Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 1pm and 4pm, Sunday at 4pm

Regular Performances

December 13 – 30, 2018

Thursdays at 7:00pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm; Sundays at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm

Special performances on Tuesday, December 18 at 7pm and Wednesday, December 19 at 7pm

Added performances: Tuesday, December 11 at 7pm; Wednesday, December 12 at 7pm; and Sunday, December 30 at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm

WHERE: Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Cripe Stage

5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, CA 92807

TICKETS: $21.00 – $35.00. Call (888) 455-4212 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com.

Discounts available for children (ages 4-12), seniors, students and military.

#