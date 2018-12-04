0 Shares Email

APA’s Musical Theatre Department Presents “Side Show”

Huntington Beach, Calif.: The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) presents “Side Show,” its Musical Theatre Department’s annual fundraiser and show. “Side Show” will run from January 11-13 and 18-20, with Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. The show will be held in the APA Studio Theater at 1905 Main Street, Huntington Beach. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for reserved VIP at hbapa.org/see.

“Side Show” is a musical based on the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton who became stars during the Depression. The show is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bondage brings them fame, but denies them love.

APA’s Musical Theatre Department will present eight performances of “Side Show,” with each performance featuring a pre-show one hour before show time. The fundraising event will be complete with opportunity baskets, auctions, and hors d’oeuvres, with all proceeds going to APA’s Musical Theatre Department.

About the Academy for the Performing Arts

The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA) is “igniting the creative artists of the future.” APA is known for its award-winning theatre and musical theatre shows, accomplished dance program, strong orchestra, and the innovative, Music Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) program. APA provides master-level instruction in classical and popular music, dance, acting, playwriting, costume design and technical theatre to over 700 students per year. APA is the arts magnet program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District.

