Bales: Making a Positive Impact on County Government

I am a Viet Nam Veteran; my family has served in every United States conflict including the Revolutionary War of Independence.

While working for the County of Orange, I exposed political corruption and unfair treatment of taxpayers that eventually resulted in 45 indictments and 45 convictions of corrupted elected officials. Among them, a Congressman, the first one to be removed from Congress since the Civil War.

My efforts, in stopping unfair and illegal property tax practices, directly contributed to the passage of Proposition 13. I support Prop 13.

I am against the “Split Roll” property tax being proposed. It will raise your taxes. Our Commercial and Industrial business community already suffers from unfair competition and are either moving out of state or going out of business. Lost jobs.

I continue to be concerned about our election process and in 2016 exposed and brought forward election fraud charges against your former Assessor Webster Guillory, resulting in 5 election felony charges.

I have not and will not accept Special Interest money or untraceable Dark Money from Special Interests. Special Interest and Dark Money corrupts your representation to the point where “We the People,” no longer exists.

Special Interest and Dark Money has cost the taxpayers of Orange County over one Billion dollars (1,000,000,000) in 2018.

I support legal immigration and election laws.

Larry Bales retired as auditor appraiser with 33 years in the Orange County Assessor’s Office.

