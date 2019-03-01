Daigle: Women In Politics And Why I Chose To Run For Public Office

0 Shares Email

It has always amazed me that, throughout the long and checkered history of humanity’s experiment with the institution of government; politics have traditionally been a man’s game. Even old Athens, credited and lauded as the ancient birthplace of democracy, egregiously marginalized women, extending the cherished rights to vote and otherwise publicly participate only to its male citizens. As we have mercifully begun to enter into more tolerant and enlightened times, the long-standing male preoccupation with excluding females from social administration has only become more difficult to comprehend. It is no exaggeration to state that where women have been allowed to play a part in government – in the modern United States it is here that there can be no better example of the capabilities of women as public servants. It is time to change the culture, wade into the mainstream and articulate why gender equity is a winner for everyone.

My name is Katherine Daigle; I have a background in business, finance and local government. My professional career has included serving as a legal affairs and financial executive vice president for more than twenty years at a large healthcare data company, a small businesswoman, columnist for Politichicks, MBA graduate, wife and proud mom. My family, who are my pride and joy and to me my single greatest accomplishment, embody the spirit of self-determination I so cherish; my husband is an equal partner who encourages my accomplishments, while our grown daughter is a bio-scientist and is furthering her education in medicine. I firmly believe education is the foundation of strength and success to all families.

From decidedly humble beginnings, and years of hard work, I strive to bring this dauntless tenacity to my work in public service. An active and involved resident of Irvine, California, I have participated in a wide variety of volunteer work for the benefit of my community. I currently fill the role of elected Director for Woodbridge Village Association, serving some 30,000 residents since 2012.

All of this has taught me the value of self-determination, and an understanding of the potential within every American. Because I want you to hear me when I say that there is nothing inherently special about me, and I can promise you that I started from no position of privilege. It is these convictions that have allowed me to grow into a person devoted to clearing the way for people to achieve their dreams, limiting the interference of government as much as possible as they strive to pursue happiness. I am an independent woman, because I know what people can do. I support minimal taxation, the return of taxes paid in excess, and strict limits on the size and scope of government. I believe in free enterprise and the entrepreneurial spirit, unmolested by regulation. In addition, when it comes to schooling, I regard education as the foundation of any successful person, because it is such a huge reason that I have managed to be successful, and I strongly believe in providing for the learning of all children.

These principles, learned from the hard lessons of experience, form the basis of my journey, and they inform and inspire my involvement in politics over the course of my life. I have worked for what I have and I want to empower others to have the opportunity to do the same. I seek to motivate my fellow citizens to follow the same path of hard work and reliance on self that has brought me such bountiful blessings. I am a living example of what women can do when we work hard, and I want to help other women realize that they can do the same. There is no limit to the benefits society stands to reap when women unleash their potential in the realm of politics.

It is precisely because women have so much to offer with their talent, ingenuity, and great leadership that this motivation becomes so important. This is the essential point missed over so much of human history, and which modern society is starting to realize. For to disenfranchise women, shutting them out of the political processes that govern their own lives and those of their families, is not only to do an injustice to them but to rob civilization itself of the brilliance of its own citizenry.

Hardworking families deserve an advocate who will stand up against bureaucracy and defend your rights as a community for transparency, accountability, and integrity from our local and State officials. I will work with local, State and county officials to make our neighborhoods, schools, and communities safe and secure.

Homeless and the lack of affordable housing are at a crisis level in Southern California. The state’s chronic shortage of affordable housing is contributing to the increasing homeless population. It is also dramatically affecting the quality of life for most of Southern California’s population.

Traffic congestion has lead to a high rise in commuters. Far too many crimes in our local communities, I will walk back or repeal part or all of California’s dangerous trifecta: AB109, Prop. 57 and Prop. 47

Working together, we will cut wasteful bloated government, reduce your taxes and maintain budgets with a fiscally responsible approach.

For more information please visit www.katherinedaigle.com.

I would be honored to have your vote.

