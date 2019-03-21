Voice of OC Staff Finalists in California Journalism Awards

27 Shares Email

The work produced by Voice of OC staff has earned praise across the golden state — earning 10 finalist spots among digital publications across California.

The California Journalism Awards by contest announced finalists, with final awards being given out in early May. This is the first time the California News Publishers Association is including digital publications in its awards contest. The organization was founded in 1888 and works to “to champion the ideals of a free press in our democratic society and to promote the quality and economic health of California newspapers.”

Voice of OC’s staff was a finalist in the categories below. Make sure to also check out Voice’s awards and honors history.

And remember, this award-winning work at Voice of OC comes to you free-of-charge, with no advertising disrupting the experience. But that also means we rely on your support to sustain and expand our efforts — please become a monthly donor today.