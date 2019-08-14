As Summer Wraps Up, Classic Films and Local History are Waiting To Be Explored

New theater, classic film, local history – there’s something for everybody this week in Orange County.

“STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE” IN CONCERT

COSTA MESA – A dazzling highlight of the O.C. Fair, as the Pacific Symphony performs John Williams’ legendary score to the original “Star Wars” live in front of a screening of the film.

CURIOSITY CARTS

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – Every Tuesday and Thursday, kids of all ages can get a close-up education on the tools and products of the historic Mission at these wheeled carts.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE EL TORO AIR SHOW: 1950-1997

IRVINE – A unique exhibition at the Great Park’s Palm Court Arts Complex presents memorabilia and photographs covering the whole history of the legendary public demonstrations at the Marine Corps Air Station.

OC-CENTRIC: ORANGE COUNTY’S NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

ORANGE – This highly-regarded annual showcase at Chapman University’s Moulton Center Studio Theatre presents premiere productions of new plays by playwrights connected to Orange County.

FILM NIGHT: BUSTER KEATON’S ONE WEEK AND SHERLOCK JR.

LAGUNA BEACH – Two films from the master of silent comedy, introduced by film scholar Steven Forry, Ph.D.; included with regular admission to the Laguna Art Museum.

