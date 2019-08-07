‘West Side Story,’ ‘Richard III,’ and an Art Installation in O.C. This Weekend

4 Shares Email

The Jets and Sharks come to Tustin, a bloody King comes to the Maverick, and an interactive art installation at OCMA. These are some events worth checking out in O.C. this week, provided courtesy of Arts OC‘s events website Spark OC.

WEST SIDE STORY

TUSTIN – This year’s annual Broadway in the Park Production will be the legendary musical update of Romeo & Juliet set in the world of young street gangs.

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S GAME OF THRONES: RICHARD III

FULLERTON – One of Shakespeare’s darkest, bloodiest, schemiest histories shows the murderous Richard manipulating his way to the throne in the final, spectacular clash in the War of the Roses.

TIME BOOMERANG CALIFORNIA MAP BREAKING PERFORMANCE

SANTA ANA – Twice a day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, a visitor to OCMA Expand can contribute to this art installation by dropping a plaster map representing the “old world order” to shatter on the floor below.

Visit sparkoc.com for a more comprehensive list of Orange County events.