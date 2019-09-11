Featured Arts Events

International Legends and Emerging Artists on Display This Week

“Tiger Rug” by Jackie Rines. Her work will be on display at OCC's Doyle Arts Pavilion through October 10.

An international legend brings his work to Orange County, and the next generation of our own artists get their chance to experiment, play, and be inspired – all this week!

SERGIO MENDES: THE 60th ANNIVERSARY OF BOSSA NOVA
ALISO VIEJO – The iconic innovator of the Bossa Nova sound brings the endlessly-danceable rhythms of Brazil to the Soka Performing Arts Center

FALL FAMILY ARTS NIGHT
FULLERTON – The Muckenthaler Cultural Center opens its art studios so kids can get their hands on clay, paints, and other materials in a free evening of visual arts play.

LAGUNA BEACH BOOKS AUTHOR EVENT FEATURING PATTY SEYBURN
LAGUNA BEACH – The venerable book store hosts ongoing free talks and signings, this week with author and poet Patty Seyburn spotlighting her latest book, “Threshold Delivery”.

NTL SCREENING: “THE AUDIENCE” (HELEN MIRREN)
IRVINE – The latest in the popular broadcasts from London’s West End features Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren returning to the role of Queen Elizabeth II in a new play.

RENOVATION CLAY: BRITTANY MOJO AND JACKIE RINES
COSTA MESA – OCC’s Doyle Arts Pavilion features the boundary-pushing ceramic and clay objects of two rising Southern California sculptors through October 10.

Visit sparkoc.com for a more comprehensive list of Orange County events.