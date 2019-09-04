Read, Listen, View – It’s Time to Settle-In with O.C.’s Events this Week

4 Shares Email

The seasons are changing in the Orange County art scene – if you want a last summer celebration or a kickoff to fall, we’ve got you covered!

TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR

COSTA MESA – End summer with a great big bang, courtesy of the live cannons accompanying the Pacific Symphony’s annual performance of the bombastic “1812 Overture” at the Pacific Amphitheatre.

NATIONAL READ A BOOK DAY

IRVINE – The Pretend City Children’s Museum has a full-day of activities scheduled to stimulate the love of reading for all ages.

DOWNTOWN SANTA ANA ART WALK

SANTA ANA – The first Saturday of each month sees Downtown Santa Ana turned into a free celebration of art, music, and local businesses. Stroll the galleries and restaurants or ride the free trolley.

CASA JAZZ CLUB: NASHEET WAITS, BENNIE MAUPIN, ERIC REVIS

SAN CLEMENTE – A sunset cocktail reception at the gorgeous Casa Romantica kicks off this evening of performances by exemplary modern jazz players.

BALLET FESTIVAL THEATRE’S FALL FESTIVAL

HUNTINGTON BEACH – Golden West College’s Theater presents the 43rd season launch for the acclaimed local dance company.

Visit sparkoc.com for a more comprehensive list of Orange County events.