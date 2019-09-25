Voice of OC Publisher Moderates Santa Ana Election Debate

2 Shares Email

Candidates for Santa Ana’s City Council Ward 4 seat and for Santa Ana Unified School Board debated last night ahead of the November special election.

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. moderated the event that was held at the Delhi Center in Santa Ana. The event was arranged by Connect-to-Council and the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce.

A panel was held for each slate of candidates and attendees could submit questions in advance.

Council candidates invited were: Phil Bacerra, Beatriz Mendoza, Brandon Sisco, Jennifer Oliva, Bishop Gale Oliver, Jr. and Manuel Escamilla. School district candidates included Cecilia Aguinaga, David Benavides, Gisela Contreras and Carolyn Torres.