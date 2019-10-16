Fall Is In Full Swing This Week

0 Shares Email

Celebrations are happening everywhere in Orange County this week – for the beloved holidays of October, the legacy of one of our original celebrity residents, and more!

10th ANNUAL OC FILM FIESTA

SANTA ANA – Parties, panels, and musical performances surround the featured film screenings at the annual celebration of multicultural world cinema.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION AT SEGERSTROM

COSTA MESA – The Segerstrom Center hosts a hands-on, immersive celebration of the Day of the Dead featuring music, arts & crafts, and other kid-friendly activities.

MODJESKA’S BIRTHDAY OPEN HOUSE

SILVERADO – The legendary 19th-century actress Helena Modjeska, who made Orange County her American home, will be celebrated with a guided tour of her landmark estate and a free performance of Shakespearean scenes and monologues.

SISTER’S HALLOWEEN CATECHISM: THE HOLY GHOST AND OTHER TERRIFYING TALES

LAGUNA BEACH – In another of her beloved historical lessons, “Sister” is back at the Laguna Playhouse to tell us all she knows about ghosts, goblins, and costumes for a spiritually-proper Halloween.

THE ANAHEIM ART ASSOCIATION 56th ANNUAL JURIED OPEN EXHIBITION

ANAHEIM – Sunday will see the Closing Award Ceremony for the Carnegie Gallery at MUZEO’s free, open juried exhibition of Southern California artists.

