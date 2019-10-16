Featured Arts Events

Fall Is In Full Swing This Week

Photo courtesy of Modjeska House

Shakespearean scenes and monologues will be performed on October 19, 2019 at the Helena Modjeska House and Gardens in Silverado.

Celebrations are happening everywhere in Orange County this week – for the beloved holidays of October, the legacy of one of our original celebrity residents, and more!

10th ANNUAL OC FILM FIESTA
SANTA ANA – Parties, panels, and musical performances surround the featured film screenings at the annual celebration of multicultural world cinema.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION AT SEGERSTROM
COSTA MESA – The Segerstrom Center hosts a hands-on, immersive celebration of the Day of the Dead featuring music, arts & crafts, and other kid-friendly activities.

MODJESKA’S BIRTHDAY OPEN HOUSE
SILVERADO – The legendary 19th-century actress Helena Modjeska, who made Orange County her American home, will be celebrated with a guided tour of her landmark estate and a free performance of Shakespearean scenes and monologues.

SISTER’S HALLOWEEN CATECHISM: THE HOLY GHOST AND OTHER TERRIFYING TALES
LAGUNA BEACH – In another of her beloved historical lessons, “Sister” is back at the Laguna Playhouse to tell us all she knows about ghosts, goblins, and costumes for a spiritually-proper Halloween.

THE ANAHEIM ART ASSOCIATION 56th ANNUAL JURIED OPEN EXHIBITION
ANAHEIM – Sunday will see the Closing Award Ceremony for the Carnegie Gallery at MUZEO’s free, open juried exhibition of Southern California artists.

