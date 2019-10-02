Podcast: The Complicated Detention System of Orange County Jails

36 Shares Email

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County.

Hardline immigration policies have led to consequences that contradict their intentions, and trap people in a complex system with limited rights.

I’m Alexis Allen. I reported, wrote, recorded, and sound designed this podcast on Orange County immigration detention.

In Episode 1, Not Under Arrest, I look at the Orange County jails that house detainees, and one detainee in particular who got stuck inside.